New Berko youth team notch an incredible 20 goals in challenge cup win

Berkhamsted FC had a week off on Saturday but the club’s new youth team were in action and registered a remarkable 20-1 win in the Hertfordshire Challenge Cup on Sunday.

Boss Ritchie Hanlon’s brand new side continued their excellent first season at the Broadwater Stadium with a quite simply extraordinary 20-1 record win in the 1st round of the Hertfordshire under-14s Challenge Cup against Letchworth Garden City Eagles.

On a day when no fewer than 11 different players scored for the Young Comrades, George Wareham and Sam Wood grabbed hat-tricks.

There were two goals each from Ross Spendlove, Harry Bonner, Toby Dewick, Rocci Amos, and Jamie Hanlon.

Joining them on the scoresheet were Will Hall, Ethan Bonner, Joe Hubbard and Ollie Sanders.

What pleased Hanlon and the many parents in the stands watching was the superb pass-and-move football as much as the emphatic scoreline.

The senior Comrades’ ten-day rest came about because Sun Sports have pulled out of the league.

They were due to be back in action last night (Tuesday) when they were hosting St Margaretsbury and then on Saturday travel to Biggleswade FC for a huge top-of-the-table clash against the league leaders. Biggleswade are three points clear but Berko have games in hand.