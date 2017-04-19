Nail-biting finish for Kings awaits

It all comes down to the final nail-biting game of the season to see if Kings Langley can survive in the Southern League – Premier Division.

They have given themselves a chance after an up-and-down Easter programme saw them drop into the relegation places on Saturday, only to haul themselves out of the mire two days’ later after a huge 2-0 win on the road at Hayes & Yeading United.

Indifferent form since the turn on the year has put their Premier Division lives in peril but their fate is now in their own hands.

The crunch last game of the season is at home against fellow survival-hopefuls Cirencester Town.

That chance at survival has been granted thanks to Easter Monday’s 2-0 win, played at Uxbridge’s ground due to Hayes & Yeading’s ongoing problems with their pitch.

The goals came from Ryan Plowright in time added-on in the first half and a 55th minute strike from teenager Jerry Amoo, who defied his years in dispatching a cool finish.

The referee found an extraordinary eight minutes of time added-on to prolong the Kings’ nerves, but Kings’ desire for the final whistle was more to do with the wish to celebrate a job well done than any anxiety.

It was a superb performance that saw the star man award go to the entire team as a whole, sweetened by a double this season over their opponents, who contained five ex-Kings players.

For boss Paul Hobbs, there was also the satisfaction of having won four of the past five encounters against his opposite number.

The win followed Langley’s desperately disappointing goaless draw with Redditch.

Kings now have their fate in their own hands, but must remember that the job is only half done. Win and Kings stay up, lose and they go down.

In the event of a draw, they go down if Cambridge win.

For the third season out of the past four, everything is down to the final game.