Moyo double helps sink United in clinical display

New signing David Moyo got on the scoresheet twice as the Tudors clinically swept away a Hayes & Yeading side in their third pre-season game.

Hemel travelled to eighth-tier side Hayes & Yeading United on Saturday where they played two one-hour matches on a 3G pitch.

In the first, several of Hemel’s new signings were on show – striker Moyo, experienced defenders ismael Yakubu and Tom Hamblin, midfield maestro Taylor Miles and newly-minted big signing Charlie Sheringham (see panel, right).

Hemel threatened United’s goal early on, firstly through a Sheringham header from two yards out which came back off the post.

Stopper Danny Boness then pushed away a Moyo drive that struck fellow striker Sheringham and deflected over the bar.

Boness saved again with an outstretched leg as the Tudors carved their way through United’s defence seemingly at will.

New signing Moyo then struck twice in as many minutes in the 17th and 18th minutes. Firstly collecting a route-one ball and firing it low past Boness before then collecting the ball on the right of the box and lofting the ball over the United keeper who got a hand to the effort but it was not strong enough to take the ball over and it dropped in the net.

Boness again saved well in the 25th minute only for the loose ball to be tucked home by Sheringham from close range.

United’s few chances of the first half saw the best come just before the break when an Ismael Ehui shot struck the hand of a defender in the box but United’s penalty appeals were turned away – something the Tudors were to experience in the second period.

Early in the second period Boness again denied Moyo, this time blocking away his angled drive with an outstretched leg before.

Hemel hit a fourth after United were caught in possession and midfielder Alex Osborn fired into the vacant net.

The hosts finally got on the scoresheet with a well-crafted goal midway through the second period when Manny Duku collected the ball on the right, fed it square to Ehui who helped it on to Josh Chamberlain who fired home from 20 yards.

An unmarked Sheringham headed wide from six yards near the end.

The Tudors opened up game two much the same as the first with early pressure that brought quick reward on two minutes as a well-struck curling effort from the right corner of box found the net via the far post.

The midway point of the second half saw Hemel double their lead as a burst through the middle saw the ball laid off left where the advancing player fired home from just inside the box. Hayes’ match reporter did not get a note of the scorers’ names.

This Saturday the Tudors travel to National League side Sutton United (3pm) for their fourth pre-season friendly to take on a side that famously took on Arsenal in the FA Cup in round five last season.