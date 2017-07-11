Miles and Greenhalgh show their skills

On Thursday night, Hemel travelled to Southern League Division One Central side Arlesey Town for their second friendly of the pre-season campaign.

It was another night of two games of an hour each, with the overall score 7-1 to the Tudors.

Both sides made wholesale changes in personnel for the second game.

The Tudors were 2-0 to the good in the first period.

Creative midfielder Taylor Miles struck a superbly-executed free kick to make it 1-0.

Former Lincoln City player Miles is among the crop of eight new signings for the Tudors this year. The 21-year-old has also had spells at Concord Rangers and Boston United

Trialist David Pitt tucked home the second from a tight angle.

Pitt had also got himself on the scoresheet with a hat-trick in Hemel’s opening game against Bovingdon to make a strong case for his inclusion in the squad.

The second period saw Arlesey reduce the deficit with a scrambled effort.

After this it was all Hemel and impressive defender Phil Walsh, another new signing, helped himself to two identical goals, heading in from corners.

Another trialist added a further two goals, the first after good work from Charlie Sheringham and the second a superb header, flicking on a free kick from the right.

The night was rounded off when Ben Greenhalgh scored a brilliant individual goal, beating several defenders before rounding the keeper.

It was another good work out and the worst-kept secret at the club was confirmed on the night when Sheringham posed with chairman Dave Boggins after signing for the club earlier that day.