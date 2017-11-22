Midweek win followed by a damp squib at the weekend

Kings Langley’s inconsistency was evident again on Saturday when they produced a poor display against mid-table Biggleswade Town after their scintillating 4-1 win in mid-week.

The only change to the line-up at the weekend was the inclusion of Michael King at No 9 for loanee Mustafa Tiryaki, who has been recalled to Wealdstone after just a game.

Biggleswade began the quicker and Kings’ keeper Martin Bennett had to be at full stretch to tip a snap Tony Burnett effort round his post.

Liam Brooks produced an eye-catching overhead shot shortly afterwards but Kings gradually took over, without finding the cutting edge to maximise possession.

The nearest they came was when a Brendan Ocran free-kick produced a Jorell Johnson header that was superbly cleared off the line as a fairly drab half drifted to a close without neither team looking likely to break the deadlock.

Given Kings’ chequered record of second-half showings this term, the away fans were concerned and when Michael King, who had missed the last two matches with a virus, failed to start the half, the dearth of fit strikers saw Mitchell Weiss pressed into service while clearly still suffering the effects of last Saturday’s ankle injury.

The Waders came out in a more positive frame of mind, forcing Bennett into two early saves and within 15 minutes a right-wing cross from debutant Greg Kaziboni was swept into the net first-time by the alert Brooks to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

As Kings laboured to find any rhythm, they were dealt the coup-de-grace a further 15 minutes later when a Jordan Patrick ball gave a one-on-one for Brooks and he completed his double confidently.

Kings looked a spent force, relying on long balls that were dealt with competently by the experienced Gavin Hoyte and his defence. Ocran willingly continued to try to get on the end of these overly-optimistic balls and one effort, where he beat two defenders at the corner flag to deliver in one movement a fizzing cross into the goalmouth was Kings’ highlight of the second period.

Sadly, none of his colleagues were up with him to take advantage.

The loss leaves Langley in 21st place in the league standings.

In midweek Kings got a much-needed league win 4-1 when hosting 18th-placed Bishop’s Stortford after goals from Johnson, Kieran Turner and a Sam Tring brace.

They were due to travel to 20th-placed Stratford Town last night (Tuesday) while this Saturday they host the league leaders King’s Lynn Town.