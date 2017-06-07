Lofty ambitions are outlined

Hemel Town are hoping to push for a play-off place in the 2017/18 season.

Boss Dean Brennan outlined these ambitions for the 2017/18 campaign during the club’s end-of-season presentation night on Friday the previous week.

Three Hemel Academy players signed first-team contracts on the night,

Brennan said he hopes for a better recruitment policy this season – already well underway with six new faces arriving and seven players re-signing – and admitted he made early mistakes last term which meant the club made a poor start to the campaign with only one win in the first eight games.

He has many of his players in place this time around and is now looking for a playoff place.

He thanked the supporters and Tudors’ chairman Dave Boggins for their continued backing.

Boggins also spoke at the awards night, adding it was a satisfactory season but that he hopes for a better campaign in 2017/18.

First team young player of the year James Kaloczi with Brennan

The Tudors finished comfortably in mid-table last season – in 12th – but the club now hopes to move forward.

It was revealed on the night that the Academy is adding popular skipper Jordan Parkes to their coaching team this season and the club is hoping to have planning permission in place for the classrooms required at Vauxhall Road soon.

New Academy boss Steve Boone thanked his group of Academy lads who finished their second term with the club, saying he was proud of every one of them for their efforts and results.

He also thanked Boggins for his continued support for the Academy that has seen several young players make their first-team debuts.

Tudors skipper Jordan Parkes collects the players player of the year trophy from Hemel boss Dean Brennan, on behalf of former Town striker Jake Robinson

Three Academy lads were rewarded for their efforts by being given first-team contracts for the coming season – Cameron Brooks, Ben Johnson and Colm Parrott.

Johnson also scooped the Academy’s players’ player of the year award on the night while Brooks was the overall Academy player of the year.

First-team players’ player of the year winner was Jake Robinson, who was in fine goal-scoring form until he became Billericay Town’s record signing in March. The award was collected on his behalf by skipper Parkes.

n The full list of winners was as follows:

First team:

Most improved player - keeper Jamie Butler; players’ player of the year – Jake Robinson; player of the year – Matt Saunders; young player of the year – James Kaloczi; supporters’ player of the year – Tony Diagne.

Academy:

Most improved player – Ben Knights; players’ player of the year – Ben Johnson; player of the year – Cameron Brooks.

Ladies:

Most improved player –Emma Manners; players’ player of the year – Lorna Gover; player of the year – Louise McCay; Clubperson of the year – Amy Shaw.

n Meanwhile, in other Tudors news this week, there are some vacancies at Vauxhall Road which need filling.

Commercial manager and kit manager are among the key roles they are aiming to fill leading up to the new season.

The part-time vacancies in full are: Commercial manager, kit manager, videographer, match day steward and website and programme content contributors.

If you feel you have the skills, knowledge or services that would benefit the football club, either as a volunteer or as a part-time employee, email club secretary Dean Chance at secretary@hemelfc.com.