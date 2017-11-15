Levy Green trending up after grabbing their first away victory of the term

A scintillating second-half display saw Leverstock Green come from behind to win 4-2 at St Margaretsbury in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division game.

This first away league victory of the season moved Levy into the top half of the table, in tenth place.

During the first-half, the Leverstock side’s passing was poor and they were caught offside far too many times. They barely registered an effort on goal and didn’t win their first corner of the match until stoppage time rolled around.

The home side deservedly led at half-time through a goal in the 24th minute when Daniel Ungudi collected a rebounded free-kick and shot past Reuben Rabstein. It was the only effort on target by either side in the half.

The Green equalised five minutes after the restart when Curtis Donaldson’s precision pass put Matt Bateman in behind the last defender, and he slotted the ball past the Saints keeper.

Bateman added his second to put Levy 2-1 up with a thumping header from a Chris Marsh swinging corner.

The third goal came in the 70th minute when Alex Marsh was put through on goal and looked set to score, but the keeper got a hand to it to slow its progress to the line. The ball might have trickled over, but sub Jonathan Lacey made sure.

A minute from time Lacey hit a shot across goal which their keeper could only parry and Reynaldo Carbon drilled in the rebound home to make it 4-1. Saints scored a free-kick in stoppage time to make it 4-2.

This Saturday they host third-ranked Biggleswade.