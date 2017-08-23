Leverstock denied upset win by a late Ducks leveller

Leverstock Green were four minutes away from knocking Southern League side Aylesbury United out of the FA Cup in the preliminary rounds at Pancake Lane on Saturday but an equaliser from former Levy player Reece Cameron means the sides have a replay tonight (Wednesday).

The match will be played at Chesham United’s ground.

Levy set up the Aylesbury clash after last Tuesday’s 5-3 replay win over Edgware Town in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round. The Green’s goals in a thrilling end-to-end game came from Ross Adams, Luca DeMare, David Lawrence, Sam Nair and sub Alex McCarthy.

Saturday’s tie against Aylesbury pitted brother against brother as Levy’s Shane Wood and Aylesbury’s Jack Wood captained their respective sides.

There was another new keeper in the Levy goal with 16-year-old Caolan Doyle-Creamer making his debut.

The Southern League side had the better of the early play, although it was Leverstock who created the better chances. In the fourth minute Jonathan Lacey played a one-two with Lawrence before hitting a shot which was turned wide by Ducks keeper Jack Sillitoe.

In the 15th minute Lewis Davis played a ball to Lawrence, whose shot was deflected wide and on 37 minutes Lacey set up Lawrence but the shot again went wide.

At the other end Alex Collard flicked on a long throw to Dejon Noel-Williams in front of goal, but his effort was gathered by Doyle-Creamer. Seconds later Noel-Williams hit a shot into the side netting.

A minute before the break, Sonny French hit the side netting for Aylesbury, from a cross by Jake Bewley.

The second-half was also evenly-contested. In the 52nd minute Davis went close for Levy with a shot from a free-kick which went a foot over.

A minute later, Leverstock were ahead. DeMare did well to close down a defender and forced a mistake, winning the ball and running clean through to slot past Sillitoe. A defender slid in to try to clear it, but only succeeded in helping the ball into the net.

On 55 minutes Doyle-Creamer produced his best save of the match to tip over a free-kick from Ollie Hogg.

Minutes later Hogg shot into the side netting and on 70 minutes the Ducks had their nearest miss when French hit the underside of the bar.

Levy were hanging on for a notable cup upset before Aylesbury salvaged the game in the 86th minute. It was a well-taken goal from sub Cameron, who shot across Doyle-Creamer into the corner of the net.

Tonight’s replay meant that Tuesday’s league visit to St Margaretsbury was postponed.