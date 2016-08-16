Lacey hat-trick as Levy Green smash five

Teenager Jonathan Lacey scored a hat-trick at Leverstock Green thrashed St Margaretsbury 5-1 at Pancake Lane on Saturday.

His first half trio ensured Levy got their first league points and goals in the SSML Premier.

Delighted Green manager Paul Hunt said: “Everything just clicked today, and we were unstoppable in the first half.”

Green should have been in front in the third minute, Lewis Bowers putting the ball over the bar from close range after Brima Johnson’s shot had been blocked on the line.

Finally in the 10th minute Ben Butler played a sideways ball to Lacey, who drilled home a shot from the edge of the box to give Leverstock a deserved lead.

Liam Jahn had little to do in the first half, but in the 12th minute had to dive to keep out a shot from George Beattie which was heading for the bottom corner.

In the 16th minute Leverstock doubled their lead as Curtis Donaldson threaded a great pass through to Aaron Lewis, who neatly slotted home his first for the club.

Levy were 3-0 up midway through the half. Lewis was the creator this time, as he played a square ball across the box which Corderoy failed to cut out, and Lacey pounced to smash home his second.

In the 38th minute Donaldson’s corner was headed away, but only as far as Lacey, who watched the ball come down and connected with the sweetest of volleys from 20 yards which flew into the top corner to complete his hat-trick.

Leverstock continued to push forward in the second half. In the 48th minute Lewis was clean through but Corderoy saved with his boot. Ten minutes later a shot from Donaldson was deflected onto the bar after a Lacey corner hadn’t been cleared.

The visitors pulled a goal back in the 68th minute when Courtney Clay hit a shot from the edge of the box through a crowd of players.

Two minutes later Donaldson hit a shot into the side netting, and on 74 minutes Donaldson ran onto a long kick from Jahn but hit his shot across goal and wide.

Finally on 77 minutes Donaldson got onto the scoresheet as Ashley Addison put him through to slot home Leverstock’s fifth.

Two minutes from time a shot from Shaun Owens was deflected wide, and from the resulting corner Lewis Bowers was denied a deserved goal as his header was brilliantly saved by Corderoy.

Despite not scoring, Bowers was named Man of the Match for his performance in leading the line, winning countless headers and flicks and working tirelessly throughout the game.

Next up is the visit of Cockfosters to Pancake Lane for a league match next Saturday.