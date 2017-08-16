Kings top Dunstable 4-1 last night (Tuesday)

Kings Langley made it seven goals in two league games after they defeated Dunstable Town 4-1 on the road last night (Tuesday).

As with three days earlier, the game was exactly two minutes and 58 seconds old when Kings produced another quick-fire start at Dunstable on a balmy August evening.

Kings Langley sporting the new kit on Saturday before the Hereford clash.

Again it was a right-wing cross from Lee Stobbs that provided the assist, this time firmly met in the centre of goal by the head of Gareth Price.

Kings fielded an unchanged starting line-up from Saturday’s league curtain-raiser, in which Callum Adebiyi made his 200th appearance. Town have undergone major surgery at board and team level in the closed-season and fielded a pacy but largely young and inexperienced team.

Kings were in confident mood after Saturday’s exciting 3-3 draw with title favourites Hereford and produced another incisive attack for Kieran Turner to cross from the left in the 11th minute and an unmarked Mitchell Weiss replicated his strike partner’s earlier header to double the lead.

The Duns had shown their potential minutes earlier when Ryan Young produced a lightning run that saw Langley keeper Kyle Forster save with his feet and then again in the 17th minute when Arel Amu shot straight at Forster from close range.

But Kings effectively put the game to bed before the half-hour when a diagonal Stobbs crossfield pass saw his opposite winger Kieran Turner run on and drive a low shot through a crowded box and beyond the despairing dive of Dunstable netminder Garry Malone.

For Stobbs, it followed up his hat-trick of assists from Saturday to give an astonishing figure of five assists in just two games.

Young was still giving the tenacious Sam Tring plenty to think about and his cross deserved better when Aaron Hudson put his header well off target.

The visitors were combining well to produce some flowing football, but having demonstrated the quality of their finishing, the half closed with both Weiss and Price being denied by good saves from Malone.

To their credit, the hosts emerged with fighting spirit intact and had the better of the opening ten minutes of the second period, seeing another Hudson chance go begging at the left-hand post.

But they then got some reward when Daniel Trif showed how to convert a low cross from an identical position on 54 minutes to make it 3-1.

This jolted Kings out of any complacency they may have been feeling and Stevie Ward produced a classy shot on the turn which was well-saved by Malone and a Weiss demonstration of power and persistence was somehow scrambled clear.

However man of the match Price was to have the last word when he somehow gained possession in the box, eased between two Dunstable defenders and beat the keeper to seal an impressive 4-1 win and an early-season position in the play-off places.

Next up for Langley is a trip to St Ives Town this Saturday (3pm).

Kings: Forster, Connolly, Tring, Adebiyi, Johnson, Hitchcock, Stobbs, Ward (Cox, 73), Weiss (Bateman, 77), Price, Turner (Ocran, 59). Subs not used: Birchman, Coldicott-Stevens.

Recap from Saturday’s game - “Thrill Kings do it again”

An opening-day thriller saw Kings Langley stun title favourites Hereford with an equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time to register a well-earned draw at Gaywood Park on Saturday (August 12).

Ever since their incredible rise up the football pyramid four seasons ago, Langley have proved that they never do things by half, with three of their past four league campaigns going down to the final game.

Indeed, they preserved their Southern League Premier Division status on the last match of the season at home 112 days ago and they returned to the scene of that triumph on Saturday against title hopefuls Hereford.

And it couldn’t have started any better when in the third minute a Lee Stobbs right-wing cross found summer signing Mitchell Weiss who cushioned the ball back to Stevie Ward who found the net from penalty-spot range.

But on 14 minutes Kings were to lose inspirational skipper Jorell Johnson when he took a high kick in the face while heading the ball.

The visitors settled and played some neat passing football, getting the ball in the net, only to have it disallowed for a challenge on Kings keeper Kyle Forster, who was taking more than his fair share of attention on his debut from the crowd in the away end.

However Kings were always looking dangerous on the break, the returning Weiss and debutant Gareth Price combining well up front, and the first-half closed with a Weiss shot cleared off the line by Jack Deaman, while Forster did well to fingertip a Pablo Haysham shot onto the post.

Ten minutes into the second half and Kings struck again when Stobbs crossed from the right, the ball eluded everyone but the predatory Weiss on the far edge of the box who picked his spot to put Kings 2-0 ahead.

Hereford couldn’t believe it and upped the pressure, but the Langley defence stood firm, although their cause wasn’t helped when a second of the back three, Gary Connolly, was forced to take no further part in the game after a collision on the hour.

Still they soaked up the pressure and Gareth Price could have extended the lead with breaks that finished with a shot over the bar and a superb save.

But with 13 minutes to go, the ball was punched out by an under-pressure Forster and volleyed back from the edge of the box by substitute Jamie Molyneux to put The Bulls back in the game.

Two minutes later a looping Mark Preece header from a long throw dropped tantalisingly over Forster’s head and under the bar to make it 2-2 and give the initiative to the visitors.

With two minutes of normal time left, Hereford’s prolific John Mills latched onto a defence-splitting through ball, rounded the keeper and fired home what looked to be the winner.

There was still a twist in the tail, though, as Kings threw everything forward and another Stobbs assist saw his raking cross headed back across goal by Callum Adebiyi for Price to nod home in the fifth and penultimate minute of time added on.

Amazingly, there was still time for Molyneux to hit the post before the referee brought an end to a five-star show that had it all.

Kings: Forster, Connolly (Waldren), Tring, Adebiyi, Johnson (Coldicott-Stevens), Hitchcock, Stobbs, Ward (Pattison), Weiss, Price, Turner. Subs not used: Bateman, Ocran.