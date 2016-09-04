Kings Langley hit six in FA Cup

Kings brought a smile back to their subjects’ faces with an emphatic 6-1 win against a hardworking Sporting Bengal United to advance to the 2nd Qualifying Round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Manager Ritchie Hanlon gave a first start of the season to Stevie Ward and he justified the selection with a typical high speed run down the right on five minutes, that United defender David Vaughan matched stride for stride.

Unfortunately for the latter, his close attention as they entered the box resulted in a penalty that Lewis Toomey dispatched with pace.

Eighteen year old debutant keeper Danny Boness was called into action immediately to block a Shiblu Miah break, but within minutes Connor Toomey fed Oran Swales on the left and the youngster’s cross was beaten out, only to fall to David Hutton who curled a volley into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Bengal gradually recovered from the double whammy to settle the game down and it wasn’t until the 28th minute that Swales and Hutton created a threat, combining to force a corner.

A bizarre incident three minutes later saw Lewis Toomey latch onto a through ball, sidestep the defender, round the keeper, hit the post from two yards and screw the rebound wide of the other post.

To his credit, the striker saw the funny side and atoned within eight minutes to finish a left wing cross from his brother Connor with a ferocity that showed his confidence was not affected.

Any thoughts that the tie was over were dispelled when a Sadiq Ahmed break through the middle left Boness exposed and denied him a clean sheet five minutes after the restart, but Kings’ response was swift and conclusive as a Stevie Ward shot was turned in by Ryan Plowright and David Hutton fired in another from the same spot two minutes later.

Rokun Choudhury came close as the visitors battled on and Kings substitute Sean Coughlan hit a post after a lively run, but a David Hutton through ball gave Lewis Toomey a repeat performance, this time rounding the keeper and slotting home for a well-deserved hat-trick.

Imral Gazi’s young side entertained to the end and were a pleasure to host both on and off the field.