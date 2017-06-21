Kings cement three re-signings in bid to avoid ‘perennial strugglers’ status

Kings Langley have re-signed two defensive linchpins and made striker Mitchell Weiss’ move to Gaywood Park a

permanent one.

Striker Mitchell Weiss with Kings Langley chairman Jeremy Wilkins

Kings Langley Football Club said this week that they were delighted to announce a trio of contract signings as they look to consolidate their position in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier Division after their debut season in 2016/2017.

Hemel Hempstead Town striker Mitchell Weiss has made his move to Kings Langley permanent after a successful spell on loan last term.

The 23-year-old Weiss was sent by the Tudors to their near neighbours to gain first-team experience last season.

But the forward has opted for a fresh challenge and has now made the move permanent for an undisclosed fee.

Sam Tring with Kings Langley chairman Jeremy Wilkins after signing a two-year contract

He has signed a two-year deal with the club.

And the central defensive pairing of skipper Jorell Johnson and young Sam Tring have both been rewarded with new two-year contracts as manager Paul Hobbs looks to build on the momentum of last season’s run-in, which saw the village club secure their position in the top flight on the final day after going unbeaten in their final six games.

Chairman Jeremy Wilkins said this week: “It was a great achievement to survive in this league last season on our limited resources.

“The players and management deserve great credit for their efforts. That said, we do not want to be perennial strugglers.

“We are still, essentially, a village club and nobody here is under any illusions at the challenge we face in continuing to operate at this level.

“We learnt a lot last season and while nothing is certain in football we want to put a structure in place that will give us every opportunity to remain both competitive and progressive in this division.

“Securing the services of quality players such as these will give us a foundation to build on, safe in the knowledge that we can rely on their endeavours for an extended period of time.

“Providing there is no risk to the club’s financial stability, we will look to increase our commitment to contracted players going forward.

“However, maintaining the financial well-being of the club will remain our guiding principle.”

Weiss was prolific in Langley’s reserves and replicated the form when called into the first team. He became the first choice striker and was among the league’s leading goalscorers for two seasons before signing for Hemel in summer 2016. Including his loan spell last term, Weiss has played 108 for Kings and netted 70 times.

Former Watford Academy central defender Johnson was on loan for two seasons at Hemel Hempstead Town and St Albans City before signing for Kings in August 2016, where he captained the side that successfully preserved its Premier Division status.

The 21-year-old has accumulated 51 appearances for Kings, chipping in with three goals.

Promising young defender Sam Tring made an impressions with the Luton Town Cedars under-18s development team.

The 19-year-old signed for Kings in February 2017 and instantly fitted into the back four, playing a vital part in a tense finale to the season.