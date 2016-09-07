Power failure forces postponement of Hemel match with Whitehawk

Hemel Town’s home game with Whitehawk had to be postponed after a power failure struck in the Vauxhall Road area.

The Tudors were due to face the Brighton-based side in the National League South on Tuesday night.

But an electricity issue in the neighbourhood forced officials to call the game off.

The club tweeted: “Tonight’s game is postponed, electric to the ground and some of the lower section of residential Vauxhall Road is off.

“Apologies to Tudors fans and Whitehawk fans, players and officials who made the journey to Hemel - for the unfortunate circumstances.”

Hemel travel to Welling on Saturday.