Ollie levels late for Tudors at St Albans

Ollie Thorne smashed home a last gasp equaliser to earn Hemel a point in their derby at St Albans on Tuesday night.

His late strike saw the National League South clash end 2-2 in front of a bumper 903 crowd at Clarence Park.

The Saints, sitting in third place in the league, had the better of the early exchanges and went into a two goal lead first half through Theophanus and Morias.

However Morias was sent off soon after for kicking out at Thorne, giving the Tudors hope at the break.

Jamie Butler, back between the sticks at Hemel, made a crucial save before Mitchell Weiss brought his side back into it on 69 minutes.

Saints hit the bar but as the game entered injury time Thorne popped up to score for the Tudors.

They now host Herne Bay in the FA Cup Second Qualifying Round on Saturday.