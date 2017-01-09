Hemel edge tight game to keep play-off hopes alive

Hemel Town edged a tight encounter with Welling United on Saturday, winning 2-0.

However this Vanarama League South fixture was slightly spoiled by a fussy referee who booked no less than nine players.

The Tudors went ahead after six minutes when Jordan Parkes curled in a free kick that just eluded Harry Girling in the Welling goal, squeezing in between keeper and post.

After this the visitors pushed hard, but created little, though a header from Adam Coombes was tipped over by Jamie Butler on the half hour mark, the ball looping up and looking like it was going just under the crossbar before Butler’s touch.

Hemel could have increased their lead early in the second half when, first Justin Amaluzer and then Jake Robinson, both saw shots well saved by Girling.

Robinson then had a shot cleared off the line by a defender after rounding the keeper and Matt Saunders shot over from the edge of the box.

Welling’s only real chance came when Sean Francis headed over on the 50 minute mark.

The Tudors wrapped the game up when Robinson took advantage of some hesitation in the visitors’ back line and tucked the ball into an empty net after 75 minutes.

The remaining minutes saw Hemel have the better chances to increase their lead and in the end ran out deserved winners, pushing them into 10th place, keeping their play off hopes alive.

Hemel 1: Jamie Butler 2:Tony Diagne 3:Kyle Connolly 4:Jordan Parkes © 5:James Kaloczi 6: Reiss Greenidge 7:Justin Amazulor 8:Matt Saunders 9:Jake Robinson (12:Michael Thalassitis) 10:Jonathan McNamara (15:Rohdell Jordan) 11:Arnaud Mendy (14:Scott Neilson) Subs not used: 16:Liam Enver-Marum 17:Aaron Hayden.

Welling United 1:Harry Girling 2:Matt Fish 3:Jordan Bron 4:Sam Hatton 5:Ricky Hayles 6:Sean Francis© 7:Dan Walker 8: Danny Waldren 9:Harry Crawford (16 Trey Williams) 10:Adam Coobes 11:George Oakley (12:Christian Nanetti) Subs not used : 14: Pierre Joseph-Dubois 15:Archie Wilson 17:Ali Fuseini.

Referee Savvas Yianni

Match rating 4/5

Man of the match Jake Robinson (Hemel)

Attendance 463