Hemel are held in FA Cup

Hemel have been forced to a replay in the FA Cup Second Qualifying Round after being held to a 1-1 draw by Herne Bay on Saturday.

The visitors came away with a deserved draw after a dogged rear guard display against their higher league placed opponents, who dominated possession and chances.

Hemel v Herne Bay. Picture: Terry Rickeard. PNL-160918-080834002

Despite early pressure from The Tudors it was Herne Bay who took the lead following a quick break down the left. As Hemel scrambled to get back the ball was laid across to Mark Lovell who side-footed home.

The second period was much the same with the home side pushing forward and they were finally rewarded when Graeme Montgomery drove home via a slight deflection to level the scores on 77 minutes.

With ten minutes left Hemel were awarded a penalty when Mitchell Weiss was adjudged to have been fouled in the box.

Sam Corcoran stepped up but his shot was well saved by Jack Delo in the Herne Bay goal.

Hemel v Herne Bay. Picture: Terry Rickeard. PNL-160918-080857002

Weiss and Connolly both had good opportunities to settle the tie but their shot both went wide and it’s a replay on the Kent coast on Tuesday evening to decide on a place in the next round.

Hemel 1: Jamie Butler 2: Dave King 3: Kyle Connolly 4:Aaron Hayden 5: Oliver Thorne 6: Michael Richens (14; Mitchell Weiss) 7: Johnny McNamara (15: James Kaloczi) 8:Sam Corcoran © 9: Matt Saunders 10: James Potton (Graeme Montgomery) 11:Lewis Taafe. Subs not used 12: Jack Kelly 16: Matt Spring 17:Jake Robinson 22:Dean Snedker

Herne Bay 1:Jack Delo 2:Michael Turner 3:Josh Wood 4:Joe Nelder 5:Mark Lovell 6:Adam Woolcott 7:Danny Walder © 8:Danny Williams 9: James Turner (12 Kane Phillip) 10:Stuart Zanone (16: Sam Hallett) 11: Sam Hasler. Subs not used 14: Casey Tucker 15: Kobina Bernasko 17: Toby Wood.

Referee: Robbie Dadley

Hemel v Herne Bay. Picture: Terry Rickeard. PNL-160918-080908002

Mom Matt Saunders (Hemel)

Crowd 320

Match rating 3/5