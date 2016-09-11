Hemel make it back to back wins at Welling

Hemel made it back to back wins with a 3-2 succcess at Welling United on Saturday.

On a dull, rainy day the Tudors travelled to South-East London to play the former National League side at Park View Road.

They welcomed back goalkeeper Jamie Butler, after his relatively short stay at National League side Braintree Town. Along with meeting up wit hformer teammates Jamie Slabber and Dan Walker

Despite Jamie’s return to between the sticks the Tudors once again made it hard for themselves by going a goal down in the first ten minutes. When home forward Adam Coombes, drilled his shot past the Hemel defence.

This was followed by a harsh yellow card for Sam Corcoran, for an alleged elbow into home side’s midfielder shoulder.

Winger Graeme Montgomery showed some good play in the first half, as the Tudors set about attacking the home side on the wings. After which Adam Coombes, doubled his tally and Welling’s with a wonderful cross shot on the Hemel right flank, in the 26th minute, as he hit it on his feet boot into the bottom right hand of the Hemel net.

Joint managers Dean Brennan and Stuart Maynard gave a short sharp talk at half- time. As the Hemel players emerged from their dressing room well before the home side came out for the second half.

With the Tudors needing a hero up and stepped Jack Kelly, who scored his first Tudors goal some ten minutes after the restart. This after joining the Tudors on a permanent contract from championship side Nottingham Forest in the summer. As Jack ran through on the left wing to cut inside the defence, before powering in his left foot drive past the home keeper.

Just two more minutes elapsed when the home keeper flapped at a high ball in his area to leave Jake Robinson the simplest of tasks to level the scores.

The Tudor Army were beside themselves, as they roared their boys onto victory.

This duly arrived with just three minutes remaining of normal time as Jake Robinson expertly put James Potton through on goal, in the inside right channel. James, with a defender just behind him, saw the keeper coming off his goal-line, deftly chipped him and the points belonged to the Tudors.

Former Tudor Jamie Slabber, then made the briefest of appearances, following Dan Walker’s earlier entrance in this game.

Joint manager Stuart Maynard heaped praise for this win to the Tudors courage and determination from being two goals down at the half-way point.

Who, at the time of writing this report are now in 15th place in the National South League with a game in hand. They now travel the shortest of distances to face local rivals St. Albans City on Tuesday with kick-off at Clarence Park at 19:45pm.