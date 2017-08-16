Hemel just got stronger

Hemel Town’s already solid-looking squad is to get that bit stronger with the addition of at least three new signings .

Speaking to the Gazette ahead of last night’s match against Hampton & Richmond Borough, the Tudors’ boss Dean Brennan confirmed that a trio of new players are set to arrive at Vauxhall Road with potentially a fourth also to be added.

Hemel have made a promising start to the young National League South season, with two wins from three matches and just the single goal conceded so far.

Saturday’s 2-0 away win over a strong Hungerford side saw skipper Jordan Parkes score a wonderful overhead kick which Brennan described as “a top-class goal from a top-class player”.

The manager added: “We were delighted to get the win and bounce back after the loss in midweek at Concord.”

Last night’s (Tuesday) fixture against Hampton was due to start as the Gazette went to press. See our website for news of that result.

Brennan emphasised that the gruelling nature of the league schedule at this time of year, which sees Hemel play seven matches in a 23-day span, meant that reinforcements are always welcomed.

Among the new signings is 20-year-old Hemel-born Ross County defender Matthew Hall – on the proviso that paperwork can get clearance.

Also being added is former Watford striker Ogo Obi who enjoyed a brief loan spell with Hemel in 2015/16.

The club wants cover up front after summer signing David Moyo went down a fortnight ago with a broken metatarsal and is out for another six weeks.

Despite the signing of Obi, who needs to get up to game speed after not having much of a pre-season, the club is still in the market for another centre forward.

As reported in last week’s paper, also joining the ranks is Hampton winger Jerome Federico.

The squad will be further bolstered by the return from injury of midfielders Matt Spring and Matt Saunders, the latter of which has started training again.

Federico is due to be eligible for Saturday’s trip to Gloucester City, being played at Evesham United’s stadium since Gloucester’s ground is still unplayable after a flood.

Brennan expects another difficult challenge against Tim Harris’s City side, who have switched from the National League North to the South.

“There are no easy games in this league and we’re under no illusions. They have four or five technically-good players and it’ll be tough,” he said.

Hemel beat them in the FA Cup last season, after a replay.

