Hemel beat ten-man Poole 4-2

An exciting goal-filled game from the off saw Hemel Town run out 4-2 winners tonight (Tuesday) as they ended their four-game winless skid at Poole Town.

The Tudors got off to the worst possible start when the hosts took a four-minute lead through Warren Bentley.

But the deficit was extremely short-lived as Hemel bounced back almost immediately to draw level after an own goal from Poole’s defender Will Spetch.

The goalmouth action continued just 16 minutes later when Hemel forward Rowan Liburd scored his first goal for the club since his loan move last month.

And Liburd soon followed that initial goal with another in the 23rd minute to make it two goals in the space of just three minutes to give Hemel a two-goal cushion for 3-1.

More drama was to follow five minutes later when Poole’s Steve Devlin was shown a straight red card.

But just when the Hemel faithful thought prospects for their side’s first maximum-point haul since August 15 were looked favourable, Poole snatched a goal back via the penalty spot. Bentley stepped up to duly dispatch the spot-kick for his second of the night to make it 3-2 at half-time.

The game hung in the balance until the 68th minute when club captain Jordan Parkes, who was restored to the line-up tonight after two matches starting from the bench, settled the Tudors nerves to make it 4-2.

It was a vital three points and gets the Tudors season back on track. The side showed composure to bounce back after going behind so early and it was encouraging to see Liburd hit the net twice as goals have been in too short supply in recent matches.

The victory pulled Hemel up to ninth place in the National League South standings.

Next up for Hemel are fourth-place Braintree Town at Vauxhall Road this Saturday. Braintree are on a six-game undefeated run and drew 1-1 with Welling United at home tonight.

Hemel: Laurie Walker, Callum Driver, Joe Howe, Jordan Parkes (captain), Tom Hamblin (Kyle Connolly 77), Phil Walsh, James Kaloczi, Taylor Miles (Matt Spring 83), Rowan Liburd, Charlie Sheringham, Ben Greenhalgh. Subs not used: Ismail Yakubu, Danny Boness. Note: Alex Osborn certainly appears to have made it on to the pitch as he got booked in the 65th minute but Poole Town’s statisticians on the night did not record who he came on for or when.