Green earn crucial victory to stay off bottom of table

Leverstock Green finally put three points on the board as they produced an excellent showing to beat Stotfold 3-0 at Pancake Lane on Saturday.

With their previous win over Sun Sports being deleted due to Sun’s resignation from the SSML Premier Division, this was a crucial win to ensure Green stayed off the bottom of the table.

Two goals from David Lawrence and a first Green goal for Matt Bateman got it done.

The game could have turned out very differently were it not for a brilliant penalty save by Leverstock’s young goalkeeper Caolan Doyle-Creamer in the eighth minute.

As Stotfold forward Meschach Hendrikson made a run into the box, Liam McCrohan put in a sliding tackle which appeared to win the ball, but the referee adjudged he had gone through the player.

Kieran Barnes took the spot kick, which was well-aimed towards the bottom corner just inside the post, but Doyle-Creamer dived full-length to his left to turn it away.

Leverstock’s first real chance came in the 22nd minute when a pass from Ross Adams put Bateman in on goal, but he shot over the bar.

However, a minute later a pass from Chris Marsh found Bateman again, and this time he squared the ball into the six-yard box where Lawrence put the ball away with a tidy finish to put Leverstock 1-0 up.

Five minutes into the second half Leverstock got some crucial breathing space with a second goal. A pass from Adams found Lawrence on the edge of the box, and although the latter was initially stopped by a challenge from Anthony Araba, he got up again and was able to squeeze a shot over Fallon for his second of the match.

The Green eventually got a deserved third goal a minute from time from a quickly-taken free-kick. Brima Johnson floated in a cross which found Bateman on the angle of the six-yard box, and he turned and drilled a low shot under Fallon.

The win and the clean sheet should be a huge confidence-booster for Scott Dash’s side, who were due to return to cup action last night (Tuesday) at home against Welwyn Garden City in the first round of the Premier Division Cup.

They then host Oxhey Jets on Saturday.