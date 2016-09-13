Goalless stalemate for Tring Ath in FA Vase

Tring Athletic earned a replay after their FA Vase First Qualifying tie at Spelthorne Sports ended goalless on Saturday.

There was an early chance when Adam Scotcher’s header on from a George Brinkman free kick was saved by the keeper.

The first half developed into a battle in the middle of the park. The next good opportunity came on 33 minutes and was another Brinkman free kick, well saved.

The half finished with the best two chances. On 44 minutes Chris Vardy was played through by Adam Scotcher and had a direct shot saved by the keeper. Almost immediately Spelthorne had an opening but put it wide.

There was less action in in the second period. Tring put together nice approach play but moves kept breaking up.

Their first shot came on 69 minutes in the shape of a low drive from distance by Sam Jolliffe.

Then came a bizarre incident. With Chis Vardy rounding the goalkeeper from a wide angle the goal was at his mercy, but the referee blew for a foul by the keeper.

The replay is at Tring on Tuesday night. Athletic host Biggleswade United on Saturday.