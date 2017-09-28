Fourth defeat in succession as Kings lose in a goalfest

Kings Langley’s rollercoaster 4-3 loss to Banbury United on Saturday was a thriller for the Gaywood Park fans, but a defensive nightmare for both managers.

Kings started the better with a Jack Waldren cross headed straight at the keeper by Kieran Turner and Gareth Price’s by-line run and delivery found no takers but was hooked off the line.

Then a clearance from Kings keeper Ross Hampton was collected by Price via a defender’s poor header and he threaded it through instinctively to Mitchell Weiss who, although forced wide, sent a low shot past Jack Harding and into the far corner to give Kings the 1-0 lead.

There was little to suggest the goal glut to come as the first-half closed with Hampton out to block a Conor McDonagh shot and a curling cross from Banbury’s Tom Winters bouncing along the top of the bar.

But United came back out on the attack with a couple of shots well over the bar, before the game exploded into life.

Superb footwork by the ever-dangerous McDonagh gave him the space to deliver a low shot past Hampton on 55 minutes to make it 1-1 and three minutes later United were 2-1 ahead through a powerful Luke Carnell header from a corner.

Kings hit back to level almost immediately on the hour when a Waldren corner was headed against the bar by Price and an equally forceful header from skipper Jorell Johnson found the back of the net.

Cue another two-minute interlude and Louis Jefferson then forced in a McDonagh cross from close range to put Banbury back in front and Jack Self then repeated the same scenario to make it 4-2.

Still Kings came back, with Dean Hitchcock’s faultless penalty giving Harding no chance after the ever-willing Price had been brought down in the area.

In the space of 14 minutes the score had gone from 1-0 to 3-4.

The home team’s belief that they could still get something out of the game remained to the end.

But it was not to be and ultimately the now customary second-half wobble at home was to condemn them to a fourth successive league defeat.

The loss finds Kings now in 21st place in the Southern League Premier Division table. There was a big chance to right the ship last night (Tuesday) as Kings were due to host bottom of the table Gosport Borough, who are still yet to register a point this season.

This Saturday they then travel to fifth-placed Slough Town.