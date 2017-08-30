First-half display not enough for Tring as first win stays elusive

After falling behind to an early goal, Tring Athletic produced their best performance of the season so far to bounce back against Cockfosters with goals from strikers Chris Vardy and Chris Blunden but ultimately it ended in a 2-2 draw.

They missed a penalty and should have built up a bigger lead in their commanding first-half performance as Tring looked set for their first league win this term.

But they allowed their hosts to grab an equaliser soon after the restart through Piero Bagarone and then struggled to emulate their earlier efforts.

By the close of play, they were pleased to hear the final whistle and leave with a point.

Athletic struggling to get into the game at the start and in the eighth minute Peter Rosemin latched onto a long ball and smashed a terrific shot past Jack Hopwood to put the hosts into the lead.

But Tring powered back and the equaliser duly arrived in the 27th minute, with Blunder slipping a lovely pass through the home defence for Vardy to score.

Tring should have scored minutes later when the ref awarded a penalty for handball but the keeper made a fine save from Blunden. The Athletic forward soon made amends, scoring from close range after some fine play by Luke Dunstan.

Tring: Jack Hopwood, Tommy Twelves, John Smith (Zac Crawford), Luke Dunstan (Lewis Smith), Dan Steadman, Dave O’Connor, Ryan Sturges, Sam Joliffe, Chris Vardy, Chris Blunden, Max Hercules.

Next up for Athletic is a home fixture this Saturday when they host Hoddesdon Town.