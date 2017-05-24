End-of-season awards night reflects on a fine Tring campaign

Tring Athletic’s annual presentation took place in their clubhouse on Saturday, May 13, with a good attendance from all their teams as well as supporters.

The club had an excellent season all round with their first team finishing fifth in the SSMFL Premier Division – their second-highest finish in club history – and they defeated Kings Langley to win the St Mary’s Cup final.

Tring Athletics players player of the season Sam Joliffe with boss and former Watford player Ian Richardson.

They also reached the Herts Charity Cup final, where they narrowly lost to Berkhamsted on penalties, and had their best-ever run in the FA Vase by reaching the fourth round.

First-team awards: players’ player Sam Joliffe; manager’s player and supporters’ player Luke Dunstan.

The reserves finished mid-table in the Suburban Premier Division and reached the SFL Plate final, losing to Knaphill FC.

Reserves awards: players’ player (joint winners) Joe Naylor and Max Hercules; manager’s player Ben Alcock.

The A team finished runners-up in the West Herts Premier Division and their awards went to: players’ player Luke Naylor; managers’ player Arthur Cull.

The B team won West Herts Division 2 and the Sir Stanley Rous Cup. Their awards went to: Players’ player Louis Hakner; manager’s player Phil Monaghan.

The youth team held their own in a league with many senior clubs and finished mid-table. Their awards went to: Players’ player Joe Smith; manager’s player Max Hercules.

The Clubman of the Year award went to A team manager and long-standing member Ian Butler. He returned to management of the A team and created an excellent spirit among the players.