Doves retain Williamson Memorial silverware

The Berkhamsted Sunday Football League started its 51st season on Sunday with the annual curtain-raiser – the Brian Williamson Memorial Trophy match.

This year it was between Doves United and FC Jubilee, who both gained a place in the match due to their good positions (first and second) in the Premier Division last season.

Doves retained the trophy from last year after a 3-1 win in a exciting match.

Adil Mannion scored all three goals for Doves in the second-half, with Jubilee scoring a late consolation goal through Simon Twigley.

The normal league programme starts this Sunday, sadly with a number of teams having withdrawn either during last season or at the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign, however a number of new teams have joined, including several sides formerly playing in the Chesham Sunday League.