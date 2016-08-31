Donaldson double as Levy Green land first away win

Leverstock Green travelled to newly-promoted Edgware Town and came back with their first away win of the season on Saturday.

After an evenly-contested first half the visitors dominated the second and eventually got the deserved three points through a Curtis Donaldson double.

The Green side was missing a few players due to various commitments, including regular keeper Liam Jahn, but Callum Woods took his place between the sticks and turned in an excellent display.

The game was goalless at the break, but there was a warning for Leverstock just a minute after the restart as a cross from Jay Molloy found Mikkel James unmarked at the far post, but he headed wide.

However, from then on it was the Green side that took control of the match. Ryan Luke headed wide before Bowers and Donaldson combined on the break with the latter going through on goal, but not getting a clean shot away.

Finally in the 74th minute Leverstock got their deserved goal after a nice build-up which finished with Ross Adams squaring into the six-yard box for Donaldson to slot home into the net.

A second goal arrived six minutes later. Donaldson pushed forward and, despite having options, struck a low shot from 20 yards which found its way into the bottom corner.

Howells and Woods were among the many excellent performances on the day, which also included Shane Wood and Brima Johnson, both making a crucial return.

On Saturday they are at home to Leighton Town in a league match.