Derby lacks usual fireworks in Berko and Tring stalemate

There were no goals in the local derby on Easter Saturday between Berkhamsted and Tring Athletic, in contrast to the five-goal thriller when the two sides met in the final of the Herts Charity Shield last month.

Games between Tring and Berkhamsted are usually feisty but this was a rather tame affair with an end-of- season feel about it. It lacked the usual intensity and this was reflected in only two players being booked – one for each side – following a handbags incident around the hour-mark.

The Comrades gave a debut at centre-half to former Hemel, Aylesbury and Slough defender Kyle Anthony and he contributed to the Comrades’ third clean sheet in four games.

It was Tring’s fourth game in just a week and they were running low on players so they seemed quite happy with a point although felt they had the two best chances.

Attacking the bottom end in the first-half, Jack Read shot wide for Tring while Tom Carter nearly reached a cross from Ashton Campbell for Berko.

The first-half corner count to Berko was in double figures, playing up the hill, but apart from a Campana corner that skipper Jim Baldry headed over, Jack Hopwood had a comfortable time catching the crosses.

Lewis Rodrigoe blocked a Read shot and Carl Tasker produced a quality save to keep out a shot from Luke Dunston.

Gerardo Smaldone made a couple of forays forward for Berko and put a decent shot just the wrong side of the post.

In the second-half Campbell got in a couple of shots, one of which was deflected for a corner.

Hopwood and Baldy got in a tangle and both received yellow cards from young referee Thomas Wyatt, who controlled the match well.

A dangerous cross from Chris Mason against one of his old clubs was headed over as Berko cleared their lines.

Nippy Max Hercules came on for the hosts and Dan Jones and Dan Weeks for the visitors but neither side could make the break through.

The point moved Berkhamsted up one place to ninth in the league, which has now been won by London Colney, while Tring remain in fifth.

Berko were also due in action last night (Tuesday) hosting Sun Sports and then travel to Leighton Town on Saturday to complete three games in eight days, before a home match with Holmer Green next Tuesday, April 25.

Tring were due to visit Holmer Green last night (Tuesday) before their last home league game on Saturday when they entertain Crawley Green.