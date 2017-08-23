Brennan: ‘Goals will come’

Hemel Town’s solid defensive record is the best in the league with just two goals conceded and three clean sheets so far – but is the lack of goals (three in last four games) a worry?

“No, it’s not a worry,” Tudors boss Dean Brennan emphatically told the Gazette yesterday (Tuesday). “We have players in this side who will score plenty of goals in this league, [Charlie] Sheringham, [Jordan] Parkes, [Ben] Greenhalgh, [Alex] Osborn, they will all score goals and when we get David Moyo back from injury, we think he’s going to be a fantastic player for us.”

One of the issues is match sharpness, Brennan believes. Several players had a curtailed pre-season programme and are only now getting their full match-edge back.

With that in mind, Hemel arranged a friendly at Barnet Reserves on Monday night which the Tudors won 2-1 after goals from Taylor Miles and Parkes.

It was also a chance to get the bad taste of defeat out of their mouths following Saturday’s 1-0 reverse at Gloucester City. “It was probably our worst attacking display of the season,” said Brennan. “But I thought we defended really well and I didn’t think we deserved to lose the game.

“Full credit to Gloucester, they capitalised on one error in the 85th minute and won the game but I didn’t think we deserved to lose.”

It came on the back of a gutsy victory in midweek last Tuesday when Hemel triumphed 1-0 over Hampton & Richmond Borough.

Next up for the Tudors is a particularly stiff test this Saturday at Vauxhall Road against one of the title favourites.

Undefeated Dartford (two wins, three draws) come to town with confidence running high after a thumping 7-1 win over Oxford City at the weekend.

Tony Burman’s side, who finished third last year, are known for their physicality and strong set-pieces.

Last year’s corresponding fixture ended 2-2.

Brennan is hoping for a big crowd at Vauxhall Road with Dartford expected to bring around 300 fans of their own.

“These are the sort of games you look forward to.

“This is why we wanted to be in this league. We’re really up for it,” Brennan added.

Meanwhile, the Tudors confirmed three new signings, last week. The 6ft 5ins forward Rowan Liburd has arrived on a three-month loan from League 2 side Stevenage. The 24-year-old’s previous clubs include Reading, Wycombe and Leyton Orient .

He started in Saturday’s Gloucester game and is working his way towards 100 per cent match sharpness.

As reported in the Gazette, the second new signing is winger Jerome Federico (25), from Hampton & Richmond Borough.

The third new face is keeper Danny Boness who has signed a contract having arrived from Hayes & Yeading.

The 19-year-old is a product of the West Ham United youth set-up.