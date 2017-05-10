Boss Hobbs to stay at Kings as Edgar steps down as chairman

Kings Langley have confirmed that manager Paul Hobbs has accepted the club’s offer to continue in the role next season while also announcing that long-serving chairman Derry Edgar is to step down.

The confirmation of Hobbs staying on was among a number of changes announced by the club last Thursday.

New chairman Jeremy Wilkins

Edgar is stepping down from the position in favour of local businessman Jeremy Wilkins while club stalwart Andy Mackness has been elevated to the role of club president.

Existing board members Roy Mitchard and Darren Eliot will continue in their respective roles as vice-chairman and finance director, as the club seeks to consolidate their position in the upper sphere of the Southern League.

Edgar said last week: “The retention of Paul is a massive positive for the club.

“He came into the club in difficult circumstances, in the wake of an exodus of players and management. What he and his coaching staff have done here in maintaining our Premier Division status, simply cannot be understated.

“On a shoestring budget they have made the players better players and the team a better team.

“All this has been achieved against the backdrop of FA-mandated ground upgrade activities required to elevate the club’s facilities to a standard commensurate with the Premier Division.

“All in all, it’s been a total team effort, on and off the pitch, to ensure the club’s survival. That said, nobody at the club is under any illusions at the challenge we face in continuing to operate at this level.

“From a football perspective the club have made giant strides in recent seasons but it’s important those achievements are matched off the field to ensure the club’s sustainability.

“To that end I am similarly delighted to announce Jeremy Wilkins will succeed me as chairman of the senior club with immediate effect.

“The job of chairman is a pivotal role at any club but at the level we are now operating it’s vital the holder of the role can bring the business acumen, diligence and vision necessary to maintain the club’s development.

“Jeremy has been associated with the club at senior and youth level for some time and has given ample testimony that he possesses those qualities in abundance.

“I am confident he will bring these attributes to bear for the benefit of the club’s continued progression.

“He will, of course, have my full support. During my tenure I have been blessed with the support of a small but extremely hard working band of colleagues on the committee.

“Most notably, by my colleague Andy Mackness, who has made a huge, and often unheralded, contribution to the club’s progress.

“Since Andy’s enforced absence through illness it has been conspicuous just how much workload he had to contend with.

“Jeremy’s succession will allow me to share some of that workload, particularly regarding the administration of the club, while Andy continues to recuperate.

“I will certainly remain totally hands-on as the club continues to strive for sustainability at this level.”

Wilkins said: “I am excited and honoured to accept the role of chairman to help build on the accomplishments of the club’s current regime.

“The club has achieved unprecedented success over the past four seasons and it is imperative we build on this and continue to move forward on and off the field.

“The club is at a level where the financial demands and infrastructure requirements are far greater that we ever experienced, this is a challenge that as a board we are now very well-equipped to deal with.

n Kings Langley will be competing in the West Herts FA St Mary’s Challenge Cup Final this Friday night against Tring Athletic FC.

The venue is Hemel Hempstead Town’s Vauxhall Road ground. Kick-off is at 7.30pm. The ground will be open from 6pm.

Entrance costs £5 for adults or £3 for concessions.