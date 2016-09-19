Berko smash five at Edgware

Berko came from behind on Saturday to hit five goals on the artificial surface at Silver Jubilee Park against newly promoted Edgware in the SSML Premier.

Steve Hawes was recalled to the starting line up as Tommy Garratt made only one change from the side that won in midweek at Hoddesdon Town.

Edgware v Berkhamsted. Picture: Ray Canham.

The first half saw Berko quickly establish their passing game, but create little by way of clear-cut opportunities.

The best chances fell to Ashley Lewis, Ashton Campbell and Alex Campana, but Edgware had their moments, Jack Smith curling a free-kick just wide of the far post and Carl Tasker making a smart save to keep it goalless at the break.

The floodgates opened from the restart, Berko having made one change, with Scott Bonner replacing Adam Mead. Three minutes in, the impressive Smith improved on his earlier effort by curling a superb free kick into the top corner from distance to put Edgware ahead.

Berko clicked up a gear in response, with a flurry of goals and after a goalmouth scramble ended with a corner, Lewis battered home a loose ball to level five minutes later.

The second goal was a carbon-copy of the first, another Berko corner was half-cleared, ending at the feet of Baldry, who rifled in a powerful left foot shot. The Comrades’ third goal in six minutes came via a fine jinking run from Campana, his effort being deflected into the path of Dan Jones who made no mistake from close-range at the back post.

Edgware were not finished and a minute later, Smith charged forward unchallenged before unleashing a powerful shot past Tasker for his second of the game.

With 15 minutes left Berko restored their two-goal lead when neat work down the right by Campbell ended with a cross into Lewis, who controlled and calmly finished to make it 4-2.

Lewis and Campana went close for the Comrades before the latter claimed a deserved goal, timing his run superbly before pushing the ball round the advancing Edgware keeper Sam Styles and strolling forward to score and make the final score 5-2.

The win kept Berko in third spot, having rattled in 23 league goals in their eight matches to date.

Berko team: Tasker, Mead, Weeks, Stevens, Baldry, Rodrigoe, Lewis,Hawes, Campbell Campana, Jones.( Bonner).

Subs not used Canham, Nash-Barker, Farrelly, Carter.

Berko’s reserve side pulled off a shock 2-1 win at home to higher league Boreham Wood in the first leg of the Michael Bidmead Suburban Cup. At half time it was a penalty apiece with Frankie Jowle being brought down and picking himself up to net the Berko one from the spot on his debut for the season. The winner came in the second half with Bradley O’Donovan holding off his man by the corner flag and crossing low for Jack Skinner to sweep the ball home at the canal end.

Berko are away to Wodson Park on Wednesday in the Challenge Trophy. Wodson are currently in a promotion place to move up to the Premier division next season

On Saturday Berko have an important game at home to unbeaten Welwyn Garden City, who are one point and one place ahead of Berko in second spot in the Premier Division table. Last time the sides met was in the Challenge Trophy final at the end of last season and Berko will be keen for revenge. The two teams will meet again at Broadwater on Tuesday, October 4 in the Herts Charity Shield quarter final.

Berko’s reserves are away to Hartley Wintney on Saturday in the Suburban League Central Division.