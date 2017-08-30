Berko retain unbeaten run as hopes rise for big FA Cup crowd for Slough

Berkhamsted remain one of four unbeaten sides in their division, despite losing their 100 per cent winning record on Saturday after a 2-2 draw at Harpenden Town.

With Adam Mead sick Steve Bateman had to make one change, bringing in Kyle Anthony at right back.

It took half-an-hour for Berko to get the first goal, but they were well on top in that period. Connor Sansom just won a race for the ball with Ashley Morrissey and he did well to get to a Stacey Field lob. He also saved a shot on the turn from Sean Coughlan and was fortunate to see a Jon Munday header flash wide.

The breakthrough came with a quick Alex Campana throw to Coughlan who was at the byline on the right and an early cross was inch perfect for Field to head his seventh goal of the season.

As the interval approached, Harpenden got back on level terms when James Ewington, a regular goalscorer at this level, got just enough power on a low shot to beat Carl Tasker for 1-1 at the break.

Even playing at home, Harpenden were content to settle for a point and started wasting time. Berko had more ambition and they created chances for Jones twice, Munday twice, Steve Hawes and Campana

Berko finally got their noses back in front when a great through ball by Morrissey created the goal as Coughlan ran on and shot with his left foot past Sansom.

However, the old adage that teams are vulnerable just after scoring proved true as the lead lasted only a few minutes. Harpenden broke down the hill and a low shot from Kyle McLeish crept in by the post for 2-2.

It was then end-to-end action and Tasker saved well from Ewington while Sansom saved from Munday after good work by Jones.

Even Dan Weeks popped up in the penalty box as Berko looked for a winner, but Sansom claimed the ball.

Team: Tasker, Anthony, Weeks, Hawes, Munday, Rodrigoe, Campana (Carter), Jones, Field, Coughlan, Morrissey. Subs not used: Osborne, Farrelly,Jowle , Deaton.

Meanwhile, Berko have added a fourth member of London Colney’s title-winning side to their squad, by signing Archie McClelland, who netted 29 goals last term. He is likely to feature as soon as he recovers from an injury.

The Comrades now face a busy spell of three home cup ties in eight days. They began by entertaining Leighton Town last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press in the Premier Division Cup.

Berko then hope to draw a big crowd and indulge in some giant killing this Saturday when they host Slough Town in the FA Cup preliminary rounds. Slough have made a good start to the season and are near the top of their league, two divisions above Berko.

With England playing on Monday there are no Premiership or Championship games so Berko are hoping the magic of the cup will tempt people to get their football fix at non-league level. Admission is £9 ( seniors £5, kids £1). The last time Slough came to Broadwater in the FA Cup there was a crowd of more than 500,

If there is a replay it will be at Slough’s new ground next Tuesday evening.

Otherwise it’s back to normal prices when Berko will be at home that night against Hoddesdon Town in the Challenge Trophy, the league cup for all divisions of the SSM league. The winners will get to host Leverstock Green in the next round.