Berko move third after Hoddesdon win

Berkhamsted won 2-1 at Hoddesdon on Tuesday night to move back into the top three of the SSML Premier.

The home side started confidently, having beaten the leaders London Colney on Saturday, pumping crosses in to test Carl Tasker who punched a lot away. He also had to be alert to tip a shot from Fraser John over the bar and save Leigh Rose’s header from point blank range from another John cross.

At the other end, Berko forced a few corners that Harry Smart saved. However, when they got round the back, too many Berko crosses were misdirected. Adam Mead came forward and let fly from 25 yards as Berko tried another route to goal.

Towards the end of the first half Berko got their noses in front when Ashley Lewis headed home an Alex Campana corner.

However the lead did not last even to the interval, as within a minute Connor Scully latched on to a bouncing ball just outside the penalty area and equalised, despite Tasker getting a hand to the ball.

Berko were under the cosh in the second half as Hoddesdon pressed down the hill. Scott Bonner just got to a ball on the line and there was deflection on to the post and Tasker saved well from Rose several times.

Up the hill a Dan Jones shot flashed past the wrong side of the upright and Campana had a similar effort.

Tasker had to use his feet to keep out another shot from the dangerous Rose. Steve Hawes came on to try and stiffen the Berko midfield as Hoddesdon threw men forward.

However, with quarter of an hour left Berko broke up the hill and Campana shrugged off challenges from the big centre backs and laid the ball into the path of Ashton Campbell who slotted the ball under Smart to net the winning goal.

Berko held out through a lot of stoppage time, to get back to winning ways after dropping points to Leverstock Green on Saturday.

Berko: Tasker, Mead, Weeks, Baldry, Bonner, Rodrigoe, Stevens (Hawes), Lewis, Campbell (Carbery), Campana, Jones. Subs not used - Canham, Burton, Hoskins.

On Saturday Berko are away to Edgware Town in the new club’s first competitive game on an artificial pitch, where Kingsbury used to play. They switch their attention to cup action when they go to Wodson Park’s athletic track ground on Wednesday, September 21 in the Challenge Trophy.

At Broadwater, Berko entertain Boreham Wood Reserves on Saturday in the Micheal Bidmead Suburban Cup.