Berko hit five to move second

Berkhamsted came from behind to hit five on the road at Cockfosters on Saturday and move into second place in the SSML Premier Division.

From the off Berko were on the front foot and quickly adapted to the dry bumpy pitch.

It was very much against the run of play that the visitors’ defence froze and Cockfosters’ Ioannis Varouxakis stabbed home the loose ball to go in front after 15 minutes.

The visitors peppered the home goal with shots. Tautis Poniskaitis made the first of several fine saves to tip a Campbell shot round the post.

A Dan Jones shot was charged down and Dan Weeks headed over as he got under a deep cross from Alex Campana.

The equaliser finally arrived when the ball was laid into the path of Jones who got his first goal for the club with a rising shot from 20 yards out.

A fine reflex save from a point blank shot from Campbell kept the scores level after Campana won a free kick which Adam Mead took.

Mead is Berko’s top scorer this season and he put the Comrades in front as the interval was approaching. His low free kick from 20 yards went straight through the defensive wall.

In the second half Tom Carter came on for the injured Ikem Odeh. Campbell headed one of his crosses into the keeper’s arms while Jones tried to walk the ball home as chances kept coming.

The third goal was a rising shot from 20 yards by Lewis Rodrigoe. More goals looked likely with Carter shooting weekly when put through by Campana and soon after he ran clear but his lob jut cleared the bar.

Carl Tasker had to make a good save and grabbed the rebound at a forward’s feet on a rare Cockfosters breakaway. Poniskaitis did well to save from Campbell after a corner.

Carter laid the fourth goal on a plate for Campbell and the roles were reversed with Campbell dribbling through and setting up Carter to net the fifth.

After using all three substitutes, Steve Hawes had to come off injured but even a man light Berko were able to attack and Campbell struck the post after George Carbery played him in.

It was a good all round passing display from Berkhamsted, who capitalised on Cockfosters missing many regulars.

This Saturday Berko go to play third placed Hertford Town, who are pulling in good crowds in a fixture that may have an early bearing on where the title goes.

On Tuesday Berko entertain St Margaretsbury in a Premier Division Cup tie.