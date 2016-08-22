Berko hit five to go third in table

Berko smashed five without reply past toothless London Tigers on Saturday to go third in the SSML Premier

Berkhamsted kept faith with the eleven that won at Holmer Green and they again kept a clean sheet.

The first half was competitive with Berko having the lion’s share of possession and it was the metalwork that saved the Tigers twice. Adam Mead struck the cross bar and Scott Bonner did too as Berko pressed for the opening goal.

The breakthrough came when a defender tripped Ikem Odeh inside the penalty box at the canal end, with Mead netting from the spot kick despite a brave dive by Ini Amagebe in the visiting goal.

Ten minutes into the second half Alex Campana scored a special solo goal waltzing through the defence, beating five men in a mazy run before firing into the net. He had another shot kicked off the line as Berko were now rampant.

The introduction of Ashton Campbell demoralised the visitors as he struck two goals in a 10 minute spell. His first was a close range volley after another substitute George Carbery had tricked his way behind the defence while his second was a shot from further out with a clinical piece of finishing.

Berko were now spraying the ball around nicely making use of their time on the ball. Connor Deadman was released with just the keeper to beat but one of several fine saves kept the score down.

Amagebe was again exposed and got a yellow card for bringing down a forward who was about to shoot. Berko’s top scorer Mead took the free kick and curled it over the wall to round off the scoring.

On Saturday in the SSML Premier Division Berko go to Cockfosters, a team that are only behind them on goal difference.

Berko: Tasker, Mead, Weeks, Baldry, Bonner, Rodrigoe, Jones, Hawes, Campana (Deadman), Lewis (Carbery), Odeh (Campbell). Unused subs - Ryan & Carter.