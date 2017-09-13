Berko draw with Leighton last night (Tues)

Honours ended even between the third (Berkhamsted) and fourth (Leighton Town)-placed sides on a wet occasion at Broadwater last night (Tuesday).

Chris Cutler came into defence for the absent Lewis Rodrigoe in the only change to the side that beat Wembley at the weekend.

Ashley Morrissey put Berko in front, cutting in from the left of the penalty area and shooting across goal to Tom Wyant’s back post.

The keeper did well to foil Stacey Field when he was released by an intelligent through ball from Alex Campana.

Speedy Sean Coughlan was causing Leighton problems but his shots would not go in.

At the other end Berko netminderCarl Tasker pulled off a flying save to concede a corner.

Just before the interval, Alex O’Brien again proved a thorn in Berko’s side when he was first to react to a loose ball and rammed it into the net from close range at the canal end.

Berko got their noses back in front in the second half. Campana did well on the right and crossed neatly for Field to come in and volley his tenth goal of the season so far.

But Berko could not hold on for the three points with substitute Kai Ashley levelling the scores at 2-2 late in the match.

It was an entertaining, fast-paced game and Berko looked the better side. The Comrades remain unbeaten in the league and Leighton could well be in the promotion race as well, so it was a decent result.

Berko: Tasker, Cutler, Mead, Hawes, Munday, Weeks, Campana (Farrelly), Jones, Field, Coghlan (Campbell), Morrissey, Subs not used: Jowle, Kouroushi and Kabba.

This Saturday Berko travel to Hoddesdon Town for another league fixture.

Last Saturday (September 9): v Wembley

A last-gasp winner gave Berkhamsted a 2-1 victory over Wembley and a place in the Premier division’s top three at Broadwater on Saturday.

Berko boss Steve Bateman made one change from the side that exited the Challenge Trophy on Tuesday night, bringing Dan Jones in.

It was a familiar story early on with Berko on top but the shots not going in. Stacey Field played a one-two and shot over, as did Sean Coughlan.

The breakthrough came midway through the first half when Berko conceded a free kick in a dangerous position at the railway end. Zaied Sabti hit the ball past the defensive wall to give the Lions a 1-0 lead.

Just before half time Dan Weeks went close with a header and Ashley Morrisey shot just beyond the post.

Berko became frustrated and midfield duo Steve Hawes and Jones were booked.

The Comrades’ keeper Carl Tasker saved with his legs to deny Chalrei Weir.

Grigoli Zulmatavshki held onto a lob and when he was later beaten by Hawes, a defender cleared it off the line.

The keeper was at fault for both Berko goals and it seemed to be only a matter of time before he would be caught when venturing too far out of the box. He handled the ball just outside to concede a free kick in the 78th minute. Adam Mead beat the wall to equalise from the free kick.

The goal gave Berko the confidence to go on the attack where it had previously been sitting deep.

The keeper conceded a corner after juggling an Alex Campana shot, a Jones free kick was saved and Field and Coughlan both got shots in but were off target.

The keeper came far out of his area and lost possession but Morrissey was robbed.

Deep in injury time he came out again and this time was punished. Field superbly judged a lob from 25 yards on the wing to earn a precious three points for a team that are still unbeaten in the league.

They are now equal on ten points with second-placed Welwyn Garden City while Biggleswade FC are flying high in first place on 19 points.

In midweek Hoddesdon knocked Berko out of the Challenge Trophy after penalties.

It was an entertaining game with chances galore at each end. That there were no goals in the first half was almost unbelievable.

Connor Scully gave Hoddesdon the lead on 56 minutes.

Berko skipper Jon Munday soon equalised with a powerful header from a corner.

A fine solo goal from Campana put Berko in front after he cut in and cracked a fierce shot just under the bar.

Hoddesdon managed to level the scores again in the 86th minute.

Mead and Scully netted the first penalties in the shoot out.

Then each side’s keeper made a save.

Jones made it 2-2 but Coughlan blasted over the bar,

Max Farrelly scored but Hoddesdon had the advantage by then and netted to win.

Berko were due to be in action again last night (Tuesday) at home to Leighton Town.

On Saturday, they travel to Hoddesdon in the league with a chance to avenge that cup defeat.