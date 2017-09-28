Berkhamsted Sunday League results

There was cup and league action for Berkhamsted Sunday League teams at the weekend.

Dan Weeks scored a hat-trick in Doves Utd’s 5-0 win over Belstone in the first round of the Herts FA Senior Cup. Adiel Mannion and Olly Cox hit the others.

Herts FA Senior Cup 1st round:

Greenacres II 2 (Ray Wood, 2) Chorleywood Club 3.

Doves Utd 5 (Dan Weeks, 3, Adiel Mannion, Olly Cox) Belstone Sunday 0.

Hemel Athletic 1 (Ash Addison) AC Finchley 4.

The Gade 3 (Alemu Jack, Lewis Bowers, Arnold Adzahoe) Fox & Hounds 4.

FC Jubilee 2 (Karl Davidson, Martin Wallbanke) FC Alpha 4.

Berks and Bucks Sunday Junior Trophy 1st round:

Hazlemere Sports Sunday 2 Maclay Sports 4 (Adam Cowland, 2, Musef Seodi, Matt Ashby).

Steve Norwood Challenge Cup 1st round:

Bowman Athletic 2 (unknown scorers) Sporting Oddfellows 1 (Ben Roberts).

BSFL Premier Division:

Flaunden 4 (Ryan Fahey, Tom Franklin, Alex Marsh, Matt Bateman) Gossoms End 2 (Seb Smith, Andy Lee).

BSFL Division One:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes 5 (Connor Blake, 2, Connor Church, Lee Richards, Woods Mullan) Box Athletic 0.

Boxmoor 3 (Sam Catt, Jamie Lewis, Zac Booth) Potten End Sunday 1 (Alfie Mullan).

Southill Utd 2 (Sean Paul Foster, Jordan Higgins) Robin Hood 5 (Tom Gillespie, Gary Barr, 2, Dom Banks, Don Green).

The Goat 0 Jam Utd 4 (Keii Roberts, 3, Robbie Kaine).

Woodhall Wanderers 5 (Ryan Jackson, Reece Phillips, Ben Jackson, Kieran Hopkins, Mikey Lloyd)Hemel Tudors 2 (Marcus Tower, 2).

BSFL Division Two:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 4 (Brad Hedges, Shaun Owens, Jake Hosier, Alex Kinsley) Landrovers 1 (Rob Chambers).

Hemel Harriers 4 (Mike Gray, Charlie Rance, 2, Craig King) Black Horse 1 (David Goss).

Last Hurragh 2 (Laavi Zgimbau, Jacob Mwenda) Berkhamsted Athletic 4 (Craig Anscombe, 2, Ricky Shepherd, 2).

Old Amersham v Greenacres II Reserves – postponed.

Ollys Athletic 5 (Dave Brown, 2, Charlie Monk, 2, Dale Webster)Chesham Athletic 3 (Jack Grant, Tom Ford, Adam Jamieson).

The Midland 3 (Sam Goodall, James Willoughby, Glen Pindred, pen) GB Precision 2 (Shaun Hayes, Ben Ainsworth).