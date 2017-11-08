Berkhamsted Sunday League latest results

Herts FA Sunday Senior Cup 2nd round:
Town Inn 4 Doves Utd 3 (Stephan Owen-Edwards, Callum Wakefield, Louis Wakefield).
Steve Norwood Challenge Cup 2nd round:
Berkhamsted Athletic (Division Two) 3 (Sam Conroy, Ricky Shepherd, 2) The Goat (Division One) 1 (unknown scorer)
AET (90 minutes 1-1).
Bowman Athletic 0 (Division Two) 0 Chesham Athletic 5 (Division Two) (Dale Smith 2, Jason Duncan, Tom Finch, Nick Gallagher).
Boxmoor (Division One) 4 (Zac Booth, Jamie Lewis, Tom Shaw, Hayden Cassidy) Maclay Sports (Premier) 1 (Adam Cowland).
Flaunden (Premier) 2 (Ed Canham, Ryan Anthony) Berkhamsted Tornadoes (Premier)) 3 (Sonny French, Connor Church, Sam Copson).
George & Dragon (Division One) 5 (Matt Long, 2, Archie White 2, own goal) Gossoms End (Premier) 3 (Will Brookman, 3).
Greenacres II (Premier) 4 (Linsell, 2, Jones, Stonebank) Robin Hood (Division One) 6 (Garry Barr, 3, Dexter Franklin-Beck, 2, Dom Banks) AET (90 minutes 2-2).
Greenacres II Reserves (Division Two) GB Precision (Division Two) 10 (Kirrin Taylor, 2, Shaun Hayes, 5, Ryan Sewell, 2, own goal).
Hemel Athletic (Premier) 4 (Ash Addison, 2, Ben Darby, Paul Branson) Old Amersham(Division Two) 0.
Hemel Harriers (Division Two) 2 (Gareth Cox, Sean Gray)Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves (Division Two) 9 (Alex Kinsley, 2, Brad Hedges, Romit Patel, Chris Pearson, Lyall Whitmarsh, Michael Norman, Michael Dance, Shaun Owens).
Jam Utd (Division One) 4 (Keii Roberts, 2, James Lee, unknown scorer) Landrovers (Division 2) 2 (Jack Quorroll, 2).
Last Hurragh (Division Two) 4 (unknown scorers) Black Horse (Division Two) 6 (David Goss, 3, Peter Jobes, 2, Rowan Markland).
Potten End Sunday (Division One) 5 (Ned Ozkasim, 2, Shawn Hunter, Olly Sawyer, Araam Mansouri-Marsh) Woodhall Wanderers (Division One) 6 (unknown scorers) AET (90 minutes 3-3).
Southill United (Division One) 1 (unknown scorer) Magpies ‘91 (Premier) 4 (Danny Vergas-Holt, 2, Charlie Walker, Miles Baxter).
The Midland (Division Two) 1 (Joe Heredia) The Gade (Premier) 13 (Jack Johnson, 6, Arnold Adzahoe, 3, Jed Butler, 2, Harry Crane, Alume Jack).
BSFL League Division One:
Hemel Tudors 2 (Lewis Wornham, 2) Box Athletic 3 (Aaron Hebborn, Conor Masterson, Matt White).
