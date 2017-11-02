Berkhamsted Sunday league latest results

Herts FA Sunday Junior Cup 2nd round:
Greenacres II Reserves 2 (Michael Williams, Callum Elmer) P & P Social 12.
Ollys Athletic 0 GB Precision 3 (Charlie Hebborn, Daniel Devin, 2).
Revolution FC 1 Berkhamsted Athletic 5 (Ricky Shepherd, 3, Johnny Lewis, own goal).
Landrovers v Chess Utd – postponed.
Garston Athletic 3 The Midland 2 (Chris Chance, Andy Roberts)
AET (2-2 after 90 minutes).
Chesham and District Charity Cup 1st round:
Magpies ‘91 5 (Mike Lathe, 2, Chris Pearcy, 2, Jo Brittain) Three Horseshoes 3.
Maclay Sports 0 King George V 4.
BSFL Premier Division:
Gossoms End 4 (Andy Lee, 2, Seb Smith, Will Brookman) Hemel Athletic 4 (Ash Addison, 3, Ben Fisk).
Greenacres II 5 (Chris Linsell, 2, J Wood, C Jones, R Howlett)The Gade 4 (Jack Johnson, 3, Dan Fielding).
BSFL League Division One:
Box Athletic 1 (Ryan Jeffries) Robin Hood 3 (Lee Stewart, Ren Passaro, Matt Brace).
George and Dragon 4 (Matt Long, Jamie Walker, Ian Final, Ben Ford) Potten End Sunday 3 (Ned Ozkasim, Tom Whiddett, Shawn Hunter).
Hemel Tudors 2 (Marcus Tower, Jack Burrows) Boxmoor 4 (Zac Booth, 3, Tom Shaw).
Southill Utd 0 Jam United 4 (Keii Roberts, 2, Alex Attwood, James Lee).
Sporting Oddfellows 2 (Chris Sykes, Doug Sims) Berkhamsted Tornadoes 2 (Dan Lee, Sam Copson).
BSFL League Division Two:
Bowman Athletic 1 (unknown scorer) Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 8 (Brad Hedges, 3, Jake Hosier, 2, Alex Kinsley, 2, Tom Garraway).
Hemel Harriers 1 (Charlie Rance) Chesham Athletic 2 (Jason Duncan, Ben Duncan).
Old Amersham 2 (Nathan Hart, Stuart Miles)Last Hurragh 0.
