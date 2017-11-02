Search

Berkhamsted Sunday league latest results

The latest Berko football results.
Herts FA Sunday Junior Cup 2nd round:

Greenacres II Reserves 2 (Michael Williams, Callum Elmer) P & P Social 12.

Ollys Athletic 0 GB Precision 3 (Charlie Hebborn, Daniel Devin, 2).

Revolution FC 1 Berkhamsted Athletic 5 (Ricky Shepherd, 3, Johnny Lewis, own goal).

Landrovers v Chess Utd – postponed.

Garston Athletic 3 The Midland 2 (Chris Chance, Andy Roberts)

AET (2-2 after 90 minutes).

Chesham and District Charity Cup 1st round:

Magpies ‘91 5 (Mike Lathe, 2, Chris Pearcy, 2, Jo Brittain) Three Horseshoes 3.

Maclay Sports 0 King George V 4.

BSFL Premier Division:

Gossoms End 4 (Andy Lee, 2, Seb Smith, Will Brookman) Hemel Athletic 4 (Ash Addison, 3, Ben Fisk).

Greenacres II 5 (Chris Linsell, 2, J Wood, C Jones, R Howlett)The Gade 4 (Jack Johnson, 3, Dan Fielding).

BSFL League Division One:

Box Athletic 1 (Ryan Jeffries) Robin Hood 3 (Lee Stewart, Ren Passaro, Matt Brace).

George and Dragon 4 (Matt Long, Jamie Walker, Ian Final, Ben Ford) Potten End Sunday 3 (Ned Ozkasim, Tom Whiddett, Shawn Hunter).

Hemel Tudors 2 (Marcus Tower, Jack Burrows) Boxmoor 4 (Zac Booth, 3, Tom Shaw).

Southill Utd 0 Jam United 4 (Keii Roberts, 2, Alex Attwood, James Lee).

Sporting Oddfellows 2 (Chris Sykes, Doug Sims) Berkhamsted Tornadoes 2 (Dan Lee, Sam Copson).

BSFL League Division Two:

Bowman Athletic 1 (unknown scorer) Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 8 (Brad Hedges, 3, Jake Hosier, 2, Alex Kinsley, 2, Tom Garraway).

Hemel Harriers 1 (Charlie Rance) Chesham Athletic 2 (Jason Duncan, Ben Duncan).

Old Amersham 2 (Nathan Hart, Stuart Miles)Last Hurragh 0.