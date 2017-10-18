Search

Berkhamsted Sunday League latest results

Football
Football

Scores from the past weekend.

Herts FA Sunday Intermediate Cup 2nd round:

Robin Hood 1 (Tommy North)FC Unicorn 0.

Langleybury Cricket Club 4 (scorers unknown) Berkhamsted Tornadoes 4 (Sam Copson, 2, Woods Mullen, Connor Church)

After extra time (90 mins 3-3)

Tornadoes win 4-3 on penalties.

Ripstone 6 (scorers unknown) Boxmoor 3 (Zac Booth, 3)

Hemel Tudors 0 Evergreen 2 (scorers unknown).

The Goat v Rickmansworth Athletic – cancelled.

Away win walkover.

Potten End Sunday 2 (Scott Gungadoo, 2) Woodhall Wanderers 1 (Reece Phillips).

Berks & Bucks FA Sunday Junior Cup 2nd round:

Black Horse 1 (unknown scorer) Penfold Rangers 6.

George & Dragon 2 (Ryan Lawler, Archie White) Sandhurst 3.

Berkhamsted Sunday Junior Cup 1st round:

Last Hurragh 3 (Lee Harris, Ramond Belgrano, Marc Boswell) Greenacres II Reserves 5 (S Bangerte, C Jones, L Wiseman, E.Lichfield, 2).

Berkhamsted Sunday Football Leauge Premier Division:

FC Jubilee v Doves Utd – postponed.

Flaunden 2 (Aaron Wilson, own goal) Magpies 91 3 (Miles Baxter, Danny Vegas-Holt, Dan Duncan).

Maclay Sports 7 (Matt Ashby, 2, Yusuf Seodi, Dean Gavin, David Hay, Barry Faulkner, 2) Hemel Athletic 4 (Ash Addison, 2, Martin Gill, Aaron Lewis).

The Gade 2 (Lewis Bowers, 2) Gossoms End 3 (Seb Smith, 2, Andy Lee).

Berkhamsted Sunday Football Leauge Division One:

Jam Utd 5 (Keii Roberts, 3, Neil Patel, Ryan Pereira) Box Athletic 0.

Sporting Oddfellows 3 (Ben Roberts, Dale Colls, Nick Bocks) Southill Utd 1 (unknown scorer).

Berkhamsted Sunday Football Leauge Division Two:

Berkhamsted Athletic 2 (Matt Bunce, own goal) Old Amersham 1 (Calum Mapley).

Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 5 (Jake Hosier, 2, Shaun Owens, Alex Kinsley, Matt Collier) The Midland 1 (Andrew Roberts).

Bowman Athletic 1 (Simon Blundell) Chesham Athletic 3 (Jason Duncan, Paul Neave, Ben Duncan).

Hemel Harriers 5 (Mike Gray, Craig King, 2, Sean Gray, Gareth Cox) Ollys Athletic 2 (Jordan Wagner, Rob Jackson).

Landrovers 2 (Stuart Garnham, 2) GB Precision 2 (Kirrin Taylor, Jack West).