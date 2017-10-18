Berkhamsted Sunday League latest results

Scores from the past weekend.
Herts FA Sunday Intermediate Cup 2nd round:
Robin Hood 1 (Tommy North)FC Unicorn 0.
Langleybury Cricket Club 4 (scorers unknown) Berkhamsted Tornadoes 4 (Sam Copson, 2, Woods Mullen, Connor Church)
After extra time (90 mins 3-3)
Tornadoes win 4-3 on penalties.
Ripstone 6 (scorers unknown) Boxmoor 3 (Zac Booth, 3)
Hemel Tudors 0 Evergreen 2 (scorers unknown).
The Goat v Rickmansworth Athletic – cancelled.
Away win walkover.
Potten End Sunday 2 (Scott Gungadoo, 2) Woodhall Wanderers 1 (Reece Phillips).
Berks & Bucks FA Sunday Junior Cup 2nd round:
Black Horse 1 (unknown scorer) Penfold Rangers 6.
George & Dragon 2 (Ryan Lawler, Archie White) Sandhurst 3.
Berkhamsted Sunday Junior Cup 1st round:
Last Hurragh 3 (Lee Harris, Ramond Belgrano, Marc Boswell) Greenacres II Reserves 5 (S Bangerte, C Jones, L Wiseman, E.Lichfield, 2).
Berkhamsted Sunday Football Leauge Premier Division:
FC Jubilee v Doves Utd – postponed.
Flaunden 2 (Aaron Wilson, own goal) Magpies 91 3 (Miles Baxter, Danny Vegas-Holt, Dan Duncan).
Maclay Sports 7 (Matt Ashby, 2, Yusuf Seodi, Dean Gavin, David Hay, Barry Faulkner, 2) Hemel Athletic 4 (Ash Addison, 2, Martin Gill, Aaron Lewis).
The Gade 2 (Lewis Bowers, 2) Gossoms End 3 (Seb Smith, 2, Andy Lee).
Berkhamsted Sunday Football Leauge Division One:
Jam Utd 5 (Keii Roberts, 3, Neil Patel, Ryan Pereira) Box Athletic 0.
Sporting Oddfellows 3 (Ben Roberts, Dale Colls, Nick Bocks) Southill Utd 1 (unknown scorer).
Berkhamsted Sunday Football Leauge Division Two:
Berkhamsted Athletic 2 (Matt Bunce, own goal) Old Amersham 1 (Calum Mapley).
Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 5 (Jake Hosier, 2, Shaun Owens, Alex Kinsley, Matt Collier) The Midland 1 (Andrew Roberts).
Bowman Athletic 1 (Simon Blundell) Chesham Athletic 3 (Jason Duncan, Paul Neave, Ben Duncan).
Hemel Harriers 5 (Mike Gray, Craig King, 2, Sean Gray, Gareth Cox) Ollys Athletic 2 (Jordan Wagner, Rob Jackson).
Landrovers 2 (Stuart Garnham, 2) GB Precision 2 (Kirrin Taylor, Jack West).
