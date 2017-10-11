Berkhamsted Sunday League latest results

Results from this Sunday.

A Jake Hosier hat-trick and a Shaun Howers brace helped Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves to a 7-1 win over Berkhamsted Athletic in the Junior Cup first round.

In Division 1, Hemel Tudors put 11 past The Goat with four goals from Ben Pattie, two from Marcus Tower and solo efforts from Josh Leeson, Brendan Hansen, Jack Stobart, Danny Allen and Jamie Long.

Junior Cup 1st round:

Berkhamsted Athletic 1 (Ricky Shepherd Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 7 (Jake Hosier, 3, Shaun Owens, 2, Alex Kinsley, Michael Dance).

Bowman Athletic 4 (Simon Blundell, Brandon Thompson, Nick Hamilton, Craig Thornton) Ollys Athletic 0.

Chesham Athletic 4 (Tom Ford, Paul Neave, Dale Smith, own goal)The Midland 1 (Gavin Gow).

Hemel Harriers 2 (Charlie Rance, Sean Gray) Old Amersham 7 (Nathan Hart, 4, Marcus F Harris, Jamie Nicholaou, Nathan Simpson).

Berks and Bucks FA Sunday Intermediate Cup 1st round:

Magpies 91 2 (unknown scorers) AFC Phoenix 1 (Slough).

BSFL Premier Division:

Doves United 3 (Adeil Mannion, 2, Ryan Cole) Maclay Sports 4 (Salim Hodja, 2, David Hay, Peter Hay).

Flaunden 6 (Ben Davis, George Loosely, 2, Alex Thompson, Graham Fayers, Joe Welton) Greenacres II 2 (Jack Wood, Ryan Saul).

Gossoms End v FC Jubilee – postponed.

Hemel Athletic 1 (unknown scorer) The Gade 4 (Charlie Martindale, Adam Collier, 2, Alemu Jack).

BSFL League Division 1:

Box Athletic 3 (Aaron Hebborn, 2, Ross Trevellion) George & Dragon 1 (Daniel Baverstock).

Boxmoor 1 (Courtney Hart) Sporting Oddfellows 1 (Greg Goodchild).

Potten End Sunday 5 (Nick Vassili, 2, Joel Williams, 2, Shawn Hunter) Southill United 0.

Robin Hood 3 (unknown scorers) Berkhamsted Tornadoes 3 (Matt Baxter, Lee Richards, Dan Mason).

The Goat 2 (Scott Cook, Luke Kelly) Hemel Tudors 11 (Ben Pattie, 4, Josh Leeson, Brendan Hansen, Jack Stobart, Danny Allen, Jamie Long, Marcus Tower, 2).

Woodhall Wanderers 1 (Ryan Taylor) Jam United 0.

BSFL League Division 2:

Greenacres II Reserves 0 Landrovers 6 (Pat Rushton, 3, Emi Zavala, 2, Dan Street).

Last Hurragh 3 (Jake Lampard, 2, Sean Workman) Black Horse 7 (David Goss, 4, Liam Kaley 2, Sam Nolan).