Berkhamsted Sunday league

Results from Berkhamsted

Sunday League matches from the weekend.

BSFL Senior Cup (semi-final, 1st leg):

Doves Utd 3 (Ryan Charles, Stefan Owen-Edwards, Mitchell Cole) Everett Rovers 0.

BSFL Premier Division:

FC Jubilee v AFC Boars – postponed.

BSFL Division One:

Gossoms End 0 Berko

Tornadoes Reserves 0

Greenacres II 3 (Ray Wood, 2, Jack Wood) Boxmoor 2 (Hadyn Cassidy, Zach Booth).

Hemel Tudors 1 (Nick Payne) AFC Bovingdon 2 (David Pemberton, Lee Goddard).

Leverstock Green Sunday 2 (Cameron Gaffney, Matthew White) Ollys Athletic 6 (Marcus Tower, 3, Jack Johnston, Mark Welling, Daniel Ciurea).

RH Social 1 (Nick Hamilton)Box Athletic 2 (Josh Tierney, Conor Masterson).

Sporting Oddfellows 2 (Greg Goodchild, Luke Gilks) Robin Hood 5 (Lewis Taylor, 2, Sam Mooreland, Dom Banks, OG).

BSFL Division Two:

Berko Athletic 4 (Ricky Shepherd, 2, Matt Bunce, Alex Palmer) The Midland 0.

GB Precision 0 Hemel Athletic 6 (Ben Fisk, 2, Lee Plowright, Lewis Wornham, Connor Lock, Ash Addision).

Ollys Athletic Reserves 2 (Kenny Harrington, Kieran Hopkins) Greenacres II Reserves 2 (Sean Hanson, Byron Mills).

Hemel Harriers 0 Clarkwood 4 (Brad Hedges, Adrian Keane, Kane Axten, Shaun Owens).

Potten End Sunday 2 (Tom Whiddett, Glenn Ball) Landrovers 1 (OG)

Landrovers 2 (Pat Rushton

Matt Riggs) Potten End Sunday 2 (Tom Whiddett, Shawn Hunter).

Tring Utd 2 (Charlie Kehoe, Jacque Freeman) Berko Tonadoes ‘A’ 2 (Michael Dance, Calum Lindsay).