Results from Berkhamsted
Sunday League matches from the weekend.
BSFL Senior Cup (semi-final, 1st leg):
Doves Utd 3 (Ryan Charles, Stefan Owen-Edwards, Mitchell Cole) Everett Rovers 0.
BSFL Premier Division:
FC Jubilee v AFC Boars – postponed.
BSFL Division One:
Gossoms End 0 Berko
Tornadoes Reserves 0
Greenacres II 3 (Ray Wood, 2, Jack Wood) Boxmoor 2 (Hadyn Cassidy, Zach Booth).
Hemel Tudors 1 (Nick Payne) AFC Bovingdon 2 (David Pemberton, Lee Goddard).
Leverstock Green Sunday 2 (Cameron Gaffney, Matthew White) Ollys Athletic 6 (Marcus Tower, 3, Jack Johnston, Mark Welling, Daniel Ciurea).
RH Social 1 (Nick Hamilton)Box Athletic 2 (Josh Tierney, Conor Masterson).
Sporting Oddfellows 2 (Greg Goodchild, Luke Gilks) Robin Hood 5 (Lewis Taylor, 2, Sam Mooreland, Dom Banks, OG).
BSFL Division Two:
Berko Athletic 4 (Ricky Shepherd, 2, Matt Bunce, Alex Palmer) The Midland 0.
GB Precision 0 Hemel Athletic 6 (Ben Fisk, 2, Lee Plowright, Lewis Wornham, Connor Lock, Ash Addision).
Ollys Athletic Reserves 2 (Kenny Harrington, Kieran Hopkins) Greenacres II Reserves 2 (Sean Hanson, Byron Mills).
Hemel Harriers 0 Clarkwood 4 (Brad Hedges, Adrian Keane, Kane Axten, Shaun Owens).
Potten End Sunday 2 (Tom Whiddett, Glenn Ball) Landrovers 1 (OG)
Landrovers 2 (Pat Rushton
Matt Riggs) Potten End Sunday 2 (Tom Whiddett, Shawn Hunter).
Tring Utd 2 (Charlie Kehoe, Jacque Freeman) Berko Tonadoes ‘A’ 2 (Michael Dance, Calum Lindsay).