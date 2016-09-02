Berkhamsted course coaches art of goalkeeping

Budding young goalkeepers have the chance to hone their skills at a new coaching class in Berkhamsted this month.

Coach Joel Canning is launching GKicon in association with Berkhamsted Raiders Football Club.

It begins with a free launch for youngsters on Tuesday, September 13.

Joel said: “Our belief is that there are certain advantages that some are born with, but the majority can be learned through dedicated and focused hard work.

“That’s where GKIcon comes in – innovative goalkeeper training developed by a team of professionals, perfect for the next generation of goalkeepers!”

Joel is currently Northampton Town’s academy goalkeeper coach and has a wealth of experience coaching children and adults of all ages and abilities, from grassroots soccer tots, to professional, premier league goalkeepers.

Joel said: “It’s a goalkeeper coaching company founded by ex-Watford and Brentford goalkeeper, Richard Lee.

“I have known Richard for a number of years and have built a great relationship with him as well as the network that comes with Richard’s experience.

“Scott Shearer, current Mansfield Town goalkeeper is my mentor in terms of setting up my school and giving ongoing support.”

The launch will be a fun-filled session full of games and technical drills and there chance for a chance for a Q&A with special guests. Both Richard Lee and Scott Shearer will be attending and assisting the session.

It takes place at BerkoAstro at Ashlyn’s School in Chesham Road, Berkhamsted and runs from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Places are limited so early registration is encouraged – book online at http://uk.challengersports.com/berkhamsted or contact Joel on 07841 330488. You can also find gkiconberkhamsted on Facebook.

Sessions will be every Tuesday from 7pm-8pm and 8pm-9pm at BerkoAstro. Sessions, including the launch, are aimed at 8-18 year olds.