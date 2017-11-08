Battle at the bottom sees Athletic snatch a crucial three points

Tring Athletic picked up an important 2-0 win over fellow strugglers St Margaretsbury on Saturday with Elliott Goward netting a brace –his first for the club.

Athletic are certainly not out of the woods yet, they still remain second from bottom, but this victory will hopefully restore some confidence and act as a springboard for them to go on a winning run.

With both sides struggling for form, the first goal was going to be crucial and fortunately for Athletic they claimed the honour after only 10 minutes.

A pass from Ryan Sturges allowed Goward to run through and he calmly slotted the ball past the visiting keeper for his debut goal to give Athletic an early 1-0 advantage.

Both clubs had half-chances without troubling the keepers and the importance of the result saw the game boil over following a couple of incidents around the half-hour mark which the referee dealt with by showing six yellow cards, three to each team.

It ended 1-0 at the half.

The visitors started the second-half strongly but Athletic were determined to hold onto their one-goal lead.

However, Athletic were looking dangerous on the break and they sealed the win in the 74th minute when Jack Sunderland and Luke Dunstan helped to set up Goward to score with a well-struck shot from the edge of the area.

Tring now take a break from league action with two cup games coming up.

Last night (Tuesday) they were due to entertain Berkhamsted in the Herts Charity Shield and then on Saturday they host Ely City in the FA Vase at their Grass Roots Stadium.