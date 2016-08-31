Athletic fight back to earn point against Garden City

Tring Athletic earned a decent point in a 1-1 draw at home to Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.

Although City probably had more possession during the game, and look to have high expectations in the SSML Premier this season, they had few clear chances, with Athletic defending well against a well organised side and then creating a number of chances themselves.

The home side started the game with a first team debut for striker Adam Scotcher and without the injured Dan Steadman.

The first few minutes saw City on the front foot, winning a free kick and two corners but it was Athletic who nearly opened the scoring. Following a back pass visiting keeper Joe Croft had his clearance charged down by Chris Vardy with the ball hitting the post before being hacked away.

There was little flow to the game although the visitors were seeing more of the ball.

In the 31st minute City opened the scoring. A free kick was floated into the area eluding everyone except Sam Doolan at the far post who easily planted the ball into the net.

Athletic looked to improve at the start of the second half and equalised just nine minutes into the restart. The ball was played to Adam Scotcher who ran into the penalty area before being brought down for a blatant penalty. Skipper Sam Joliffe stepped up and scored with confidence.

The visitors came right back putting Athletic’s defence under pressure, keeper Jack Hopwood pulled off a great save following Josh Brontis’ powerful long shot. Athletics Chris Vardy was played through down the left but City managed to clear the danger.

Athletic then had their best spell of the game. First Luke Dunstan saw his superb header just clear the goal and then Chris Vardy’s shot was blocked by some desperate defending.

Tring host Wembley in the SSML Premier on Saturday before visiting Leighton in the Premier Division Cup on Tuesday.