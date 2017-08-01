A Watford XI set to make the trip to Kings Langley on Friday for last friendly

Kings Langley are raring to go but have arranged two final friendlies before the league season gets underway next Saturday, including a big-name side.

They were due to travel to Aylesbury last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press to take on Aylesbury FC at Haywood Way before they host their final pre-season game – and first one at home – against a Watford XI side this Friday (7.45pm).

The Hornets’ ladies side play at Langley’s Gaywood Park ground.

It has been a productive and unbeaten pre-season campaign for boss Paul Hobbs’ side with four wins and two draws from their six away jaunts.

In four of those games they have scored at least three goals.

The season-proper starts a little bit later for Langley when compared with other local sides. Whereas most others get going this weekend, Kings will have to wait until the following weekend when they entertain Hereford in the Southern League Premier Division.

Last season, Hereford finished comfortably in mid-table (11th), a luxury not afforded to Kings who had to wait until the final nail-biting game of the season last term to secure their Premier division status.

Following the league opener, it’s a quick turn around to a midweek fixture on Tuesday, August 15, when Langley travel to Dunstable Town, a solid side which finished in seventh place last season.

Meanwhile, Kings this week found out their opponents for the bigfreebet.com League Cup. They have been drawn away to Thame United, to be played on the week beginning October 2.