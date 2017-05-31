Cup’s past champions to meet in the quarter final

The defending Heath Park Cup champions Leverstock Green have successfully negotiated their first hurdle in their bid to retain the crown this year.

All but one of the first-round ties in the historic knock-out competition, sponsored by ADEX Interiors, were played last week.

The remaining opening round fixture between Langleybury and Berkhamsted is being played tomorrow (Thursday).

Watford Town had a comprehensive win over the Met Police Bushey.

Hemel Hempstead Town (181-4) and defending champions Leverstock Green (180-8) enjoyed fairly conclusive wins over Northchurch (151-7) and Boxmoor respectively (130-7).

For Hemel, Lewis Hodgins notched 59 not out and Tom Elborn added 43. Brett Penny took 3-9 in the bowling attack for the victors.

In a juicy tie, the Green will now host the 2014 and 2015 champions Hemel in the next round. It will be played on Friday, June 9, with a barbecue laid on as part of the attractions for fans.

Little Gaddesden/Potten End (112) triumphed over Ivinghoe and Pitstone (89).

Kings Langley are through to the next round after getting a walkover against Bovingdon and 2013 champions Abbots Langley also got a free pass over Tring Park.

The closest match of the round was between last year’s beaten finalists Dingwall and Chipperfield/Clarendon which went down to the last ball with Dingwall prevailing by four runs.

Chipperfield reached 103-7 with top scoring coming from opener A Chapman (39 not out off 54 balls), Bambury (30 off 22) and Scranage (15 off 22).

Doug Foster and George Campbell picked up two wickets apiece for Dingwall.

Opener Robin Pritchard top scored for Dingwall with 49 off 37 balls.

Theo Gayton added 13 off as many balls and was the only other player to reach double figures.

Fitzgerald nabbed four wickets for Chipperfieldwith two each for O Swales and P Allen.

Sides are now going through the process of sorting out the dates for fixtures for the next round, to be completed by June 16.

Fixtures for the quarter finals are as follows:

Watford Town v Kings Langley; Leverstock Green v Hemel Hempstead Town; Little Gaddesden/Potten End v the winners of Langleybury/Berkhamsted; and Dingwall v Abbots Langley.

The 20-over tournament has a rich history dating back to 1960, long before the current vogue for T20 cricket was even in its gestation period.

The final will take place at Hemel’s Heath Park on Friday, July 14.