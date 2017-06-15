Close wins, tightly-fought draws and a disgruntled opposition as Hemel’s weekend has something for everyone

Hemel II managed to get away with a draw against Division 3B’s second-placed side Flitwick II.

Having been put in, Flitwick took full advantage with Steve Davies hitting an unbeaten 118 as they reached 269-5.

There were single wickets for Hemel’s Anjam Khan (1-21), Charlie Hoskins (1-62) and Suren Perera (1-77).

It was a big score to chase and while some batsmen got in, nobody seized the moment for a match-winning score. Ryan Bell opened with 34, Liam Jahn added 31 and Neil Morgan hit 36. A sudden collapse meant Hemel were 140-8 with 12 overs to go for safety. But safety they managed. Hoskins scored an unbeaten 22 at number nine and Adam Moulster 22 at number 10 as they put on 46 for the ninth wicket, but more importantly used up nine of the overs. Skipper Dave Jenkins came in last and blocked out the end with Hoskins as Hemel survived for the draw.

Hemel III’s cracking game over on the Heath Park Nursery Ground so upset the losers Holtwhite Trinibis that they trooped off immediately after the game and prevented Hemel from writing up their innings in the book. Needless to say, Hemel III secured their first win of the season, albeit by only three runs, but they all count at this stage.

As it is, Hemel still stay bottom of Division 5B and Holtwhites stay second, although a win for them would have put them first. Batting first, Hemel only managed 147 but skipper Graham Clark carried his bat for an unbeaten 64 and Scott Radcliffe added 34.

Holtwhites made around 70 for the loss of three wickets. Ben Dumpleton then came into his own and snaffled up a five-fer and together with Matt Scears, bowled Holtwhites out 34 short of victory. The noise from the ground indicated the passion Hemel put in.

Hemel IV were involved in a match which went to the wire between the bottom two sides in Division 9A. It ended as a closely-fought draw. Bayford were put in and Pranay Turlapati scored an unbeaten 116 from number three as they made 224. Nic Benson picked up 4-46 and Rahul Kedia 2-43 for Hemel.

In reply, Mike Samuels opened with 50 and Will Stokes hit 73. Dan Turbutt (28) and Darryl Barnett (20)added runs but Hemel lost wickets at key times as they ended seven runs short of victory and one wicket away from defeat.

Hemel’s Sunday friendly side took on Roving Reporters in their annual 40-over match. Hemel won the toss and batted. Reporters kept them in check and Hemel were 68-1 after 21 overs. Samuels then came in at number five and put together 50 not out. Ed Canham opened for 42 and everyone chipped in with a few runs here and there. Reporters were dependent on skipper P Lewis who scored 35 and D Mills who hit 38. Tight Hemel bowling (Ed Langley 0-13 from seven overs) kept Reporters behind the clock. Dumpleton was able to continue his five-fer form from the 3rd XI on Saturday to claim 4-22 as Reporters were bowled out for 125 in Hemel’s 48-run win.