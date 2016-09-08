Bovingdon clinch fourth promotion

Bovingdon clinched a fourth successive promotion on Saturday as their match at Eversholt was abandoned due to rain.

The Saracens Herts League match saw the second placed side travel to third in a winner takes all showdown as only the top two teams could gain promotion from Division 6B.

Bovingdon are getting used to final day drama, as this is the sixth time in the last seven seasons that they have gone into the final match needing a win to secure promotion.

Bovingdon were asked to bat first and were bowled out for 189, with major contributions from Luke Stickland (66) and Nick Baxter (48). As the sides entered the pavilion for tea, the floodgates opened and rain started to fall heavily. After nearly two hours of constant downpour, the captains shook hands and sparked jubilant celebration in the Bovingdon camp, as the abandonment secured their spot in second place and a promotion to Divison 6A for the 2017 season.