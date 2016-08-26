Ultra runner Jan warms up for 100 mile challenge

Dacorum & Tring AC’s resident ultra runner Jan Strachan took on the Hangman Ultra challenge despite having injury setbacks over the last few months.

Taking on a trail and path through Berkshire and Hampshire this picturesque route heads to a replica gibbet that stands in the historic location of a hangman’s gibbet from 1642.

Annette Howard at Kimbolton Castle.

Jan added a couple of extra miles to her route to make it 54 miles in the inaugural event that tackles trail, flint paths and ploughed fields as she trains for her 100 mile event later this month!

Doing what she does best, Kate Crossland tackled another crazy event as she took on Tough Mudder in aid of Myeloma.

Battling electric fences, water and plenty of mud, Kate is no stranger to these obstacle events that are a real test of strength and willpower.

D&T’s most dedicated runner, Annette Howard, took on the Kimbolton Castle Half Marathon coming home in 2:16:49.

D&T runners at Gadebridge.

Plenty of the team turned out to wish Richard Brawn well on his last parkrun (with D&T anyway!)

It was fitting therefore, that he was first D&T home at Gadebridge with a new PB of 20:41 which he credits his team-mates Jamie Saunders (20:42) and Chris Marriott (20:42) with helping him to achieve.

They were followed home by Michael Irving in 22:00, Robert Davies in 22:32, Michael Lamb in 22:46 and Alistair Hinchliff who also scored a new PB of 23:33.

Steve Russell was close behind in 23:41 with Richard Stevens (24:06), Rob Salt (24:35), Phillip Pugh (24:37) and Matthew David Stears (25:54).

We then have a flurry of new PBs from Mustafa Readdie (26:04), Louise Flower who knocked more than a minute off in 26:14, Penny Wallduck (26:28) and Victoria Thornley (26:44).

Up next were Gwen Mostyn (28:39), Patrick Mostyn (29:28), Rob Wright (30:35), Sam Hawkridge with a brand new PB of 31:23, Denise Burford (31:25), Annette Howard (34:47), Kirsty Russell (34:48), Alexis Bunce (36:36), Rebecca white (36:37) and Ant Gomm in a new PB of 42:15.

Gary Sturdy, John Jales, Erica Klein and Tony Reeve were also hand as volunteers for the day.

With such a huge turnout at Gadebridge there was a slightly smaller turnouts elsewhere.

At Cassiobury Celia Findlay was seventh lady home in a time of 22:32 with Esther Hamilton (28:42) and Rachel Lewis (28:51).

John Cooper and Peter Bailey raced round the lake in St Albans finishing in 27:08 and 34:14 respectively.

Rasmi Nanda headed to Fell Foot, Newby Bridge in Cumbria finishing in a time of 25:46 alongside stunning views of Lake Windermere and Janice Briggs took to Ellenbrook with a cracking new PB 26:30.

Husband and wife Keith and Karen Wishart win the battle of best parkrun tourism location as they enjoyed Crissy Field parkrun in San Francisco, California!

Running along the bay with great views of the Golden Gate bridge they finished in 22:36 and 27:51.