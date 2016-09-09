Luca rises to the hilly challenge of Downs trail half marathon

Dunstable Downs was the scene of a trail half marathon on Sunday where Luca Ramusino represented team GVH.

Ramusino pushed hard and completed the challenging and hilly course in 2:46:34.

Also in half marathon action was James Birnie, this time staying on road, for the Maidenhead Half Marathon on Sunday 4th September. Pitting himself against the 13.1 miles of fast and traffic free roads, Birnie completed the two lap race in a seasons best of 1:30:28.

Relishing the chance to get muddy once again, Serena Harrap took on the double Spartan event, completing the Spartan Sprint event on Saturday, followed by the Spartan Super on Sunday. Held in Elton Hall in Peterborough, the muddy obstacle races were 5K and 13K respectively and featured rope swings, net climbs and mud galore.

Richmond Park in London saw Anthony Willcox in the Gade Valley colours as he took on their 5K race, finishing in a respectable 19:42 and claiming 3rd overall finisher.

The parkruns this week saw 15 GVH athletes running in 6 of the timed 5K events.

Gadebridge Park had 6 entrants in the GVH colours, with Zacharie Jombart first home for the team in 23:38. Jombart was followed by Andy Watt 28:09, Tom Langdown in 28:43, Angeline Cottrill 28:47, Peter Tucker 37:01and Philippa Hood 37:15.

At Black Park, Matt Ashby claimed 4th overall place, setting a new PB of 18:52. He was hotly pursued by team mate Guy Woollett in 5th place in 19:01. Following Woollett was Vince Ellerby 19:59 and Max Woollett 24:48.

Cassiobury Park in Watford had 2 Harriers in attendance, with Russ Bailey first home for the team in 24:41, followed by Andy Button in 25:27.

There was one Harrier a piece at the St. Albans, Bury St. Edmunds and Tring parkruns, with Steve Newing clocking 20:12, James Thomson 20:46 and Tom North 21:26.

Many of the Harriers are gearing up to the autumn marathon season, and so putting in the long hard miles of their training runs, many clocking 18-20 miles, before the final taper begins.